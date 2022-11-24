The Witcher 3 next-gen overview flaunts new gaming PC features

A Witcher 3 next-gen update overview has emerged, and it delves into its gaming PC features. The refreshed CD Projekt Red RPG boasts support for Nvidia DLSS upscaling and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, both of which should help your GPU handle the RPG’s Ultra+ graphics.

Earlier this month, we finally got a Witcher 3 next-gen release date, as CDPR confirmed it’d arrive on December 14, 2022. Coincidentally, that’s a day after AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 launch, so you could arm your rig with the red team’s best graphics card contender in preparation.

The new overview video outlines various new Witcher 3 boons that’ll benefit the best gaming PC, and it provides us with a glimpse at the game’s ray tracing, ambient occlusion, and screen space reflections. As you’d expect, the RPG’s lick of next-gen paint elevates the best RPG game beyond its 2015 limitations, with Nvidia DLSS and FSR 2 chiming in to help boost fps.

Of course, if you’re rocking an RTX 4090, you’ll be able to potentially stress it out using the next-gen update. The Witcher 3 Ultra+ options include options like character detail and grass density, but CDPR engineering director Charles Tremblay says it won’t be a preset. In other words, you’ll need to get your settings spelunking gear on and play around with each toggle.

If you like your RPGs to be rumbly, you’ll be pleased to hear that The Witcher 3 update wields PS5 DualSense haptic feedback support, but CDPR hasn’t confirmed whether it’s a console exclusive. The pad is one of the best PC controllers available, and with Sony expanding its presence on the platform, its inclusion would make sense.