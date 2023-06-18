Snag The Witcher 3 and the entire series dirt cheap, but be quick

Make no mistake, The Witcher 3 is one of the best RPG games ever made. In fact, the entire fantasy series from CD Projekt Red is worth your time, so if you or anyone you know has missed out on them, there’s an incredibly limited-time deal going down as part of a Steam sale for the games right now. If you’re waiting on the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date from CDPR as well, there’s no better way to bide your time than with The Witcher 3, that’s for sure.

With The Witcher 4 release date a ways off, revisiting Geralt’s most recent fantasy adventure, or diving in for the first time, is an incredibly good primer for all things related to silver-haired monster hunting. If you’re in the mood for incredible writing, exhilarating combat, and a slew of The Witcher 3 mods that make the 2015 game feel as modern as ever (it looks phenomenal even after eight years, anyway) we’ve got a treat for you.

The entire CD Projekt Red Witcher trilogy is dirt cheap right now, with plenty of DLC also available if you already own some of the games but need to round out your collection.

The Witcher 3 and series Steam sale

If you want to dive into any of these games on Steam we’ve got a full breakdown of what’s available, and for how much, below.

The Witcher Trilogy is $14.82

The Witcher 3 is $11.99

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is $14.99

The Witcher 3 Expansion Pass is $9.99

The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone DLC is $3.99

The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine DLC is $7.99

The Witcher Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut is $1.49

The Witcher 2 is $2.99

If you’d rather go for something a bit more futuristic instead, CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077 is also 50% off on Steam at the moment and down to $29.99. The Witcher 3’s next-gen update also arrived fairly recently, so you can get access to Ultra+ settings, Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR, and a whole host of other improvements for the base game too.

You’ve got to act real fast if you want to snag The Witcher games this cheap on Steam though, as the deal ends on Sunday June 18 at 10am PST, 1pm EST, 6pm BST, and Monday June 19 at 4am AEDT as well. That’s not a lot of time, so be sure to make some moves.

If you miss these Steam sales for The Witcher games it’s worth checking in on GOG as well, as that storefront has some incredibly similar deals on the games right now, although it is unclear when these offers will end.

If you simply can’t wait for the next Witcher game but want to try something a little different, we’ve got breakdowns of all the best fantasy games and open-world games available on PC right now, both of which are sure to scratch that itch.