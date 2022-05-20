Borderlands 3 Shift codes to redeem for free keys and skins

Want to know about Borderlands 3 Shift codes? These codes are your reward for being a fan and player of Borderlands 3. So, all you really have to do is like the game, along with a few other things and generally keep on top of the game’s various social media accounts.

Borderlands 3 Shift codes are back in the sci-fi looter shooter, and if over a billion guns in Borderlands 3 isn’t enough for you, these Shift codes will serve up more of the good stuff in the form of rare weapons and various cosmetics. The Vault Insider program also involves a slightly different reward system, still using codes, so you’ll be able to redeem your vault codes for vault points. There are several ways to earn vault points including watching videos, reading articles, and checking social media for Borderlands 3 updates.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Borderlands 3 Shift codes, how they work, and what precious loot you can expect to crack open from the golden chest in Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 3 Shift codes

Here are some Borderlands 3 Shift codes with no expiry date:

ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H

9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z

ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5

ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36

HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR

Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6

Where to find Borderlands 3 Shift codes

You can expect Borderlands 3 Shift codes to land in your email account, appear across social media, and shared on Borderlands’ forums. Some Shift codes expire, so be sure to keep an eye out for timed codes on Borderlands official twitter.

There is also a fan-run Twitter account that monitors for codes and republishes the information:

SHiFT CODE Game: BORDERLANDS 3

Reward: Pilot Punk Head WSCBT-R5BB3-66KX9-F3JBT-ZW3JK Redeem in-game or at https://t.co/g7ait1KggMhttps://t.co/4ufI8KRyAV — SHiFT Codes (@dgSHiFTCodes) May 19, 2022

How to redeem Borderlands 3 Shift codes

You can redeem Borderlands 3 Shift codes at Gearbox Software official website. You’ll need to create an account, link it to your account, and use the Rewards tab to redeem the code.

If you’re in the game, hit escape to bring up the main menu and then go to social, and navigate to the Shift tab. This may prompt you to link your account if you haven’t done so. Once you’ve input the code and redeemed it, go to the mail tab and click the message with your Shift code to get the reward.

There is a bunch of loot available from Shift codes, using golden keys on a special golden chest found on Sanctuary III, for Borderlands 3 weapons, and various cosmetics such as skins, and character customisations.

Golden Keys: Borderlands 3 golden keys unlock a special chest on Sanctuary III, which will serve up rare items, usually weapons.

Cosmetics: Borderlands 3 Shift codes also unlock cosmetics for your vault hunters, such as masks, heads, and unique skins.

If you’re busy planning your Borderlands 3 vault hunter skill trees, Borderlands 3 Shift codes will kit them out with the best cosmetics and rarest loot. If rare guns aren’t going to cut it, our list of Borderlands 3 legendary weapons confirms all the best legendary guns we’ve seen.