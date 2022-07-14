Total Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires release date revealed

The Immortal Empires release date has finally been set. Total War: Warhammer 3’s massive combined sandbox campaign, which throws together the factions included in all three Total Warhammer strategy games, will arrive in beta August 23.

Creative Assembly’s Total Warhammer team revealed the release date in a video response to its Reddit AMA session, waiting until the very end of the video to make the announcement.

The video provides some new details about what to expect with Immortal Empires – the Empire and Vampire Counts, for example, have gotten slight reworks to their tech trees, and the rest of the older games’ factions have all gotten a “lick of paint” as well. Creative Assembly says not to expect a “full rework” for these factions, such as the one the Beastmen got, but that effort has been made to bring everyone up to fighting shape and the modern standards of Warhammer 3.

Eagle-eyed viewers may also have spotted some of the upcoming DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 in some of the presentation’s B-roll footage – you can check that out on Twitter if you don’t mind being potentially spoiled.

With just over a month to wait for the beta launch of Immortal Empires, you might want to check out what we’ve heard about Chaos Dwarfs DLC and the faction makeover for older armies. And consider installing the AI General mod if you’d like to delegate some of the battlefield responsibilities when fights start getting big.