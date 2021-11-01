Here’s what Total War: Warhammer 3’s Nurgle army could look like

Creative Assembly is rolling out its Total War: Warhammer III updates at pace now. We know what boys Khorne is bringing to the yard, and just last week Tzeentch’s army roster was also revealed. That leaves the two final Chaos factions, Nurgle and Slaanesh, who’ve not really been talked about much since the strategy game was announced back in May.

Rather than wait around for Creative Assembly to spill the beans, however, Warhammer fans have begun speculating about what the Nurlge roster will look like. User Jejinak on the Total War subreddit has put together a poster for a potential Nurgle roster, using either artwork or actual tabletop models to suggest units, heroes, and even who the Nurgle legendary lord will be.

Jejinak previously did a similar speculative roster for Cathay ahead of the official reveal, which was pretty close considering Cathay has had very little official support from Games Workshop before now. In terms of Nurgle units, Jejinak places the most likely options at the top, with the less likely towards the bottom, and also claims that the units above the Nurglings are pretty much guaranteed. Commenters have also pointed out that the Nurglings themselves are also pretty certain.

Unlike last time, we’re not actually sure when we’ll get to see Nurgle for real. When Jejinak created the Cathay roster the faction had already been revealed and was being showcased.

Right now, we’re not even sure if Nurgle will even be the next Chaos race to be featured. We’re expecting to hear about the bonus pre-order race sometime soon, but other than that, there have been no other hints regarding what’s coming when since it was announced Warhammer III would be delayed into next year.

In the meantime, you can keep an eye on everything else we know about Total War: Warhammer III’s release date.