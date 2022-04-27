Total War: Warhammer 3 roadmap will lead the way this Friday

Developer Creative Assembly confirms that the Total War: Warhammer III roadmap for its DLC releases in 2022 will land this week – which will hopefully confirm a release window for the RTS game‘s next expansion, and maybe the Warhammer III Mortal Empires release date too.

The latest Total War is one of the best Warhammer games on PC, but despite Ogre Kingdoms releasing in February we really have no firm idea what further Total War: Warhammer III DLC expansions are coming to the strategy game this year – barring the release of the promised Mortal Empires combined map that unites all three Warhammer games into one epic campaign.

We won’t have long to wait, as Creative Assembly has just announced that the Total War: Warhammer III 2022 roadmap will hit this week on Friday, April 29. It’s still a little vague how much exactly the developer will share – whether the roadmap will just confirm update plans or DLC releases, especially Mortal Empires, is up in the air.

If Creative Assembly does confirm its 2022 DLC plans this Friday, the first on the DLC plate will likely be the Chaos Dwarfs – which were recently datamined. There’s also the next Blood for the Blood God gore pack, which should be free if you’ve bought this DLC for one of the previous games. Beyond these and possibly Mortal Empires, we’ll find out on Friday.

We've heard from many of you that you'd like to know more about what's coming to Total War: WARHAMMER III in 2022. We're excited to say that we'll be sharing our roadmap for the year ahead this coming Friday. More news soon! — Total War (@totalwar) April 27, 2022

If you can’t wait for more content, there are plenty of fantastic Total War: Warhammer III mods waiting on Steam Workshop to keep you busy.

Total War: Warhammer III Total War: Warhammer III Humble $59.99 Play now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.