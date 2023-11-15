Tower Defense Simulator codes November 2023

What are the new Tower Defense Simulator codes? And oldie but a goodie, this particular Roblox experience has been kicking around for years now. A mix of two very popular genres, even in the face of fierce competition, it keeps us coming back with big new updates, features, units, and seasonal events. And it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

New Tower Defense Simulator codes

Here are all the active and working Tower Defense Simulator codes available right now:

QNJOU11 – Premium Skincrate (NEW)

Expired codes

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

NAMETAGSRCOOL

M3RRY2022TDS

beachglad2022

JOHNRETURNS

MERRY2021

robloxisback

1BILLION

celebration21

COMMUNITY20

ROBLOXD2ED

BLOXY21

delayed

200KMAY

teleportfailed

itwarmortar

imababy

newyear2021

roblox

2spooky4u

30k

1pumpkin

DOUBLEBLOXIES

ICYFREEZE

W33KLICODE

HAPPY3AST3R

SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE

T3MPLAR

5KMILESTONE

02MOMENT

MOAREXP

ELECTRO

GAMERMODE0N

R3TR0

120K

SUMMER

3S8KZMC

KITT3N

GOR1ILLA

RAZ0RF1SH

LONGWAIT

1MILVISITS

HAPPY4TH

10KPLAYERS

SF0TH

SW33TXP

J0HNRBX

FRIDAY

JOHNROBLOX

launch

gems

How to redeem Tower Defense Simulator codes

You can redeem Tower Defense Simulator codes right out of the gate. Just launch the TDS experience on your platform of choice, then look for the ‘codes’ button on the action bar at the bottom of your screen.

On the window that appears, just type a working Tower Defense Simulator code in and hit redeem. If it’s correct and still active, the rewards will be automatically applied to your account. For items, you’ll find them waiting in your inventory.

How to find more Tower Defense Simulator codes

Tower Defense Simulator codes are currently distributed through Twitter, Discord, and, on the odd occasion, through the game page description on the Roblox app or website. Codes typically drop around holidays and milestone events.

We list every code that drops in our list above, though, so you won’t need to worry about following those accounts if you don’t want the spam that comes with them. Just check back here whenever you’re out of resources. You might just get what you need.

You can even get some starting cash by joining the Tower Defense Simulator group on the account you use to play the game.

Tower Defense Simulator is one of the rare games with official Roblox merch. Some of these playsets come with their own unique codes for in-game items. You won’t find those here.

