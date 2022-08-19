Tower of Fantasy constellation locations: smart telescope solutions

Struggling to find a particular Tower of Fantasy constellation or wondering how to solve the puzzle contained within? Hotta Studio’s open-world game includes plenty of secrets and puzzles to encourage exploration, but some may be more difficult to spot than others. There are eleven smart telescopes scattered throughout the Tower of Fantasy map, identified by the tell-tale glint of their scope, and each one contains an unfinished constellation puzzle.

Solving a Tower of Fantasy constellation smart telescope puzzle will net you a Black Nucleus, one of several different currencies available to spend on weapon banners, so they’re well worth tracking down if you happen to be in the area. As you might expect, smart telescopes are often situated in elevated areas such as cliff-tops, so be prepared to spend some time traversing the environment. Thankfully, this is where Tower of Fantasy vehicles really come in handy. If you’re on a mission to scoop up as much loot as possible, check out our guide to the Tower of Fantasy battle pass, as well as our list of all Tower of Fantasy codes that are currently available to redeem. With that said, here are all eleven smart telescope locations.

Lepus

Coordinates: -276, -515

This smart telescope can be located on a hill to the east of Navia Bay to the southeast of the small stronghold near Ruin C-02, which can be located on your map.

Bootes

Coordinates: -718, -975

Head northwest from Raincaller Island Spacerift to find the smart telescope on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

Draco

Coordinates: -733, -557

Reaching this telescope might require a bit of a trek, given that it’s located on the southern edge of Raincaller Island with no helpful fast travel points nearby. To ensure you’re heading in the right direction, use the nearby satellite tower as a makeshift waypoint.

Taurus

Coordinates: 500, 472

To reach this telescope, you must scale the Area 4 building using your jetpack. Begin at The Lab Spacerift and begin your ascent to the immediate right after crossing the bridge. There are numerous ledges and pipes to climb, so keep an eye on your stamina bar as you progress. The smart telescope can be located on the roof on the side facing The Lumina.

Pegasus

Coordinates: 798, 512

Starting from the Omnium Tower, head south to find the smart telescope overlooking The Lumina at the narrowest point of the cliff-top.

Aquarius

Coordinates: 546, 874

These coordinates are relatively close to Lucia, a level 40 world boss that’s guaranteed to ruin your day. Be mindful that the telescope is actually situated upon the cliff /above/ Lucia, as illustrated on your map. Heading east from the small stronghold to the west of Lucia, and you’ll spot the telescope at its narrowest point.

Virgo

Coordinates: 987, 956

This smart telescope is located on the small island to the east of The Lumina, on the small outcropping overlooking the Training Facility.

Leo

Coordinates: 979, -1016

Starting from the Fjord Cliff Spacerift, hop down the small hill to the east to immediately spot the smart telescope at the cliff’s edge.

Pisces

Coordinates: 866, -475

Reaching this telescope is slightly less straightforward. Head south from the Warren Snow Peak Spacerift, past the Co-operative Joint Destruction Challenge beacon, to the ledge at the base of the ice bridge. Use your jetpack to traverse the bridge, and the cliff immediately beside it. The smart telescope is to the left as you alight upon the edge.

Capricorn

Coordinates: 760, 863

Head northwest of the Warren Snow Peak Spacerift and across the rocky outcropping. The Tower of Fantasy smart telescope is just beyond the Co-operative Thrust Challenge beacon.

Libra

Coordinates: 782, -346

Strangely enough, the easiest way to reach this telescope is by starting from the mountainous region in the very northeast of Crown Mines. From this vantage point, you can glide down to the coordinates at your leisure – any alternative route is a literal uphill battle.

While the zone map for Warren is currently unavailable, your current coordinates will still be displayed on the map screen. It’s also worth mentioning that this region is plagued with high levels of radiation that deals damage over time to your Tower of Fantasy characters. Be sure to stock up on healing recipes to survive, or upgrade your Suppressor to negate the damage altogether.

How to solve the Tower of Fantasy constellation puzzles

Once you’ve stumbled upon a smart telescope, interact with it to load its astrological data and access the Tower of Fantasy constellation puzzle. Completing each unfinished constellation is fairly straightforward – simply connect the blue and orange dots to match the completed constellations shown above. If you make a mistake trying to recreate them, such as joining the dots in the wrong direction, just hit the reset button and try again.

That concludes our guide to locating and solving every Tower of Fantasy constellation available in the anime game thus far. If you’re struggling to survive out in the wilderness of Aida, our Tower of Fantasy beginners guide includes a bevy of helpful hints and tips to keep fresh-faced Wanderers on their feet. Conversely, our Tower of Fantasy leveling guide is guaranteed to take you from strength to strength as you expand into later regions.