Looking for details on how to download Tower of Fantasy? The open-world game is coming to PC and anime game fans are excited for the sci-fi spin on the Genshin Impact-style co-op game.

Taking place in the alien world, Aida, colonists have relocated from Earth due to depleted resources, but are experiencing a new threat. Aida tries to harvest an energy source called Omnium, but there’s a terrible explosion, causing Omnium radiation to sweep the land. Wielding all sorts of cool, sci-fi weapons and with a range of characters to choose from – it’s your job to save your new homeland. Knowing how to download Tower of Fantasy on PC is the first step in doing just that.

Tower of Fantasy download

You can download Tower of Fantasy on the official website; simply choose the Windows option on the homepage and install the Tower of Fantasy launcher. Once that’s ready, you can set up your own login and start preloading the game.

The Tower of Fantasy release times for each region are:

US West Coast / August 10 / 5PM PT

US East Coast / August 10 / 8PM ET

UK / August 11 / 1AM BST

Europe / August 11 / CEST

Australia / August 11 AET

The Tower of Fantasy download will also be available on Epic Games Store and Steam later in the year, though we don’t have a specific release date yet. If you’re unsure if you can run the game, here are the Tower of Fantasy system requirements and some other RPG games to check out in the meantime.