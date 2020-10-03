25% of Ubisoft employees witnessed or experienced misconduct first-hand, survey finds

A survey of current Ubisoft employees has found that one-in-four have witnessed or experienced workplace misconduct. The findings come from an internal survey that was conducted this summer.

The research was completed by an independent research firm, and Ubisoft has shared some stats and figures (ta, Kotaku), with a message from CEO Yves Guillemot. In the company-wide survey, it was revealed 25% of the workforce witnessed or experienced misconduct first-hand, while 20% reported they didn’t feel fully safe or respected in the work environment. In experiencing, witnessing or hearing about discrimination or harassment, women are 30% more likely than men, non-binary people some 43% more likely.

Only two-thirds of those who reported an incident internally felt they were appropriately supported. As part of his solutions, Guillemot intends to raise the amount of women employed by the publisher and developer from 22% of the current overall staff to 24% by 2023, an increase of 380 employees. “The audit also highlights a lack of sensitivity and commitment from management on all matters of diversity, inclusion and respect,” Guillemot said. “Therefore, we must better support our managers so that they are exemplary and become champions of these changes throughout the organisation.”

A reviews committee is being formed that will maintain checks and balances on content and product creation to make sure adheres to company values of “respect and fairness”. Other, unspecified measures are being taken.

This is all part of a series of corporate changes Ubisoft has been undergoing after employees past and present began speaking out on the toxic work environment within the company. Allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct were leveled against a number high-level executives, leading to several resignations. Besides the third-party investigation, leadership incentives have been altered to center around fostering a positive workplace.

Ubisoft has several major upcoming games on the horizon, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs Legion.