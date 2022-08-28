Valorant Fracture map changes are coming soon

Valorant Fracture map changes are on the way soon. While Valorant certainly rates among the best FPS games right now, some of its maps are more popular than others – and Fracture is one that has seen a lot of complaints from the community. Riot level designer Joe “Pearl Hogbash” Lansford says the team has several changes in the pipeline to help improve general quality of life on the map and make it “a little more usable for both teams.”

Among the most common complaints are the number of different angles that players can come from. With a lot of elevation differences and huge potential for rotation around the map, players can quickly flank around and surround their opponents, making it difficult to ever know where your foes are coming from. There’s also a running joke that Fracture’s A site feels like a B site – something players say they can’t explain, but just feels true somehow.

“Fracture’s been out for a year now – we’re working on a couple of changes right now,” Lansford explains in a TikTok video on the official playvalorant account. “I’m not going to spoil too much but we have some general quality of life changes across the map and hopefully make A site a little more defensible.” In addition, Lansford suggests that changes around Dish (the large satellite dish) should hopefully make the area play better from both attacker and defender perspectives.

In a Twitter post, Lansford clarifies that “we’re not really ‘reworking’ the map. The core gameplay will still be the same.” It sounds, then, like this won’t necessarily solve everyone’s gripes with the map – but it should provide some welcome updates to freshen up the flow of matches on Fracture. Players in the responses say they are happy to see the Dish area getting some attention, while others who are fans of Fracture express relief that the map isn’t being changed too dramatically. There’s two sides to every story, after all..

Just to clarify a bit, we're not really "reworking" the map. The core gameplay will still be the same. Like I said in the video, we're making quality of life changes and some updates around A and dish. Excited to get these out to everyone soon! https://t.co/bZTahezxy2 — Pearl "ManWolfAxeBoss" Hogbash (@Pearl_Hogbash) August 27, 2022

