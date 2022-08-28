Valorant Fracture map changes are coming soon

Riot level designer Joe Lansford says Valorant Fracture map changes are coming soon for the FPS game to improve quality of life and update areas at A and Dish

Valorant Fracture map changes - artwork of a generator on Fracture, electricity sparking from it

Updated:

Valorant

Valorant Fracture map changes are on the way soon. While Valorant certainly rates among the best FPS games right now, some of its maps are more popular than others – and Fracture is one that has seen a lot of complaints from the community. Riot level designer Joe “Pearl Hogbash” Lansford says the team has several changes in the pipeline to help improve general quality of life on the map and make it “a little more usable for both teams.”

Among the most common complaints are the number of different angles that players can come from. With a lot of elevation differences and huge potential for rotation around the map, players can quickly flank around and surround their opponents, making it difficult to ever know where your foes are coming from. There’s also a running joke that Fracture’s A site feels like a B site – something players say they can’t explain, but just feels true somehow.

“Fracture’s been out for a year now – we’re working on a couple of changes right now,” Lansford explains in a TikTok video on the official playvalorant account. “I’m not going to spoil too much but we have some general quality of life changes across the map and hopefully make A site a little more defensible.” In addition, Lansford suggests that changes around Dish (the large satellite dish) should hopefully make the area play better from both attacker and defender perspectives.

In a Twitter post, Lansford clarifies that “we’re not really ‘reworking’ the map. The core gameplay will still be the same.” It sounds, then, like this won’t necessarily solve everyone’s gripes with the map – but it should provide some welcome updates to freshen up the flow of matches on Fracture. Players in the responses say they are happy to see the Dish area getting some attention, while others who are fans of Fracture express relief that the map isn’t being changed too dramatically. There’s two sides to every story, after all..

Take a look at the Valorant 5.04 patch notes for everything in Episode 5 Act 2, including the introduction of custom crosshairs to the multiplayer game. We’ve also got a guide to the latest Valorant battle pass, so you know what’s up for grabs. If you end up chasing after that dream skin only to find you’re a little short, you might find Riot gives you free VP – if you ask nicely. If you aren’t sure who to play as, check out our Valorant agents and abilities guide as well as our Valorant tier list to get you up to speed.

More Valorant stories

Ken is on an ambitious quest to play everything, but he particularly loves RPGs, FPS games, soulslikes, and roguelikes. Ask him anything about Monster Hunter, FFXIV, Terraria, or the Yakuza games - but only if you have enough time to spare. Prior to joining PCGN, Ken worked as a freelance video producer, and has bylines at WhatCulture and a Master's degree in Mathematics to his name.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. Any stated prices are correct at the time of publication. For more information, click here.
More stories
More from PCGamesN