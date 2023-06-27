Valorant patch notes – update 7.0 adds the all new Kingdom Credits

Valorant patch 7.0 is here, as the FPS game gains a new Valorant character in Deadlock, alongside a whole new way to earn rewards. Kingdom Credits are set to completely reshape how you play Valorant on a daily basis while giving you more unlock goals along the way.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 marks the release of Valorant Episode 7 Act 1, which has an entirely new battle pass for you to sink your teeth into alongside the brand new Valorant Neo Frontier skins. It’s safe to say that Riot is starting the new Episode off with a bang.

This patch finally introduces the Valorant team deathmatch game mode, alongside new agent Deadlock, and the new daily rewards progression system. This new system gives you brand new currency Kingdom Credits when you hit certain checkpoints for playing every day, which can in turn be spent on agent gear, accessories, and agents themselves.

Valorant patch 7.0 – full notes

Below you’ll find the full in-depth patch notes for Valorant 7.0 courtesy of Riot Games.

General Updates

Spray Wheel

Added text to the Spray equip screen indicating your bound keybinds.

Agent Updates

Deadlock

Deadlock goes live!

Misc.

We’ve conducted a pass on our ability descriptions in-game and on our website for grammar and consistency. These updated descriptions should be easier to understand, with clearer explanations for what each ability does.

Modes updates

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch goes live!

Progression Updates

Progression System Update

Daily Rewards

This new feature recognizes your engagement in the game with daily rewards. Every day that you play matches, you’ll earn progress on a Checkpoint Track. Each checkpoint on the track yields quantities of XP and our new in-game currency, Kingdom Credits. All game modes provide progress towards Daily Rewards except for Deathmatch.

Kingdom Credits can be spent on accessories, Agents, and Agent Gear.

Accessory Store

Use your Kingdom Credits to purchase accessories from previous Battlepasses, including: Player Cards Sprays Titles Gun Buddies



Agent Store

The Agent Store streamlines the Agent acquisition process. As always, you can use VP or Recruitment Tokens to unlock an Agent, and now you have a third option: unlocking them with Kingdom Credits.

Agent Recruitment Events

Each new Agent will have their own Agent Recruitment Event when they are launched. During these events, you’ll earn XP towards the new Agent automatically. As well, you won’t be able to unlock the new Agent with Kingdom Credits or Recruitment Tokens, but you can still use VP if you like.

If you don’t earn enough XP during a Recruitment Event to unlock an Agent, that Agent becomes available for purchase normally, after the Recruitment Event, in the Agent Store.

Agent Gear

All of your favorite Agent-themed gear is available for Kingdom Credits. For every Agent, there are now 10 Levels of Agent Gear instead of 10 Levels of Agent Contract. To get an Agent’s gear, you must first own the Agent, then unlock each Level of Agent Gear.

Level 5 used to unlock Agents. However, since we moved Agents into the Agent Store, Level 5 will now grant you a flat amount of Kingdom Credits. If you already have the Agent, however, you won’t get any Kingdom Credits at Level 5.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in-game when there was packet loss during your load in. This should occur much less frequently.

Fixed a bug where you were able to purchase outside of your account’s region.

Fixed an issue where you were able to see the opposing team’s bullet tracers during the Buy Phase.

Agents

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Yoru’s Gatecrash (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Omen’s From the Shadows (X) to cancel the teleport if you Suppressed while forming.

Fixed Cypher’s Spycam (E) from being placeable on Lotus’ rotating doors.

Fixed issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) would sometimes rotate multiple times from a single button press when placing it.

Fixed issues where on some map geo Cypher could not pick up his Cyber Cage (C) during the Buy Phase.

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot (Q) could be destroyed from a farther distance than intended by Raze’s Boom Bot (C).

Fixed issue where frame rate would decrease when Reyna is healing from Devour (Q).

Social

Fixed an issue where the Chinese Baidu Pinyin input method could only type English in chat.

Fixed a bug where the Push-to-Talk key sometimes allowed for voice to be transmitted even when letting go of the key.

Known Issues

General

An Agent’s HP number is visible while in Spike Cam perspective.

The red background that displays behind the HP number when an Agent is at critical health may be visible even if the Agent is not in critical health.

In the meantime, we’ve got all you need to know about the very best Valorant crosshairs, and how to best rise up the Valorant ranks, too.