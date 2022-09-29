Vampire Survivors release date announced for v1.0 update

We finally have a Vampire Survivors release date. After nine months on Steam Early Access and much teasing and updates, the vampire game is preparing to release its version 1.0 update, with developer Poncle announcing that this final major content update “completes the game.” However, it promises “plenty of post-launch support” is still planned to come for one of the best roguelite games on PC this year.

The Vampire Survivors 1.0 release date is October 20 on Steam. The version on PC Game Pass will receive the v1.0 update at the same time, and is planned to leave Microsoft’s game preview program soon afterwards. Achievements will also be added for the Game Pass version around the same time.

The exact specifics of the Vampire Survivors v1.0 update aren’t revealed yet, though Poncle describes it as a “major content update” and says that it still has “surprises in store.” While Poncle says it wants to keep most things a secret for now, there are several gameplay tweaks and changes included, and a full list of languages for release that includes English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Poncle says Vampire Survivors 1.0 will feature several minor balancing tweaks. It explains that most of these will aim to make items more useful, but in particular highlights Santa Water and La Borra for a slight nerf as the AoE items “tend to surpass almost everything else by an order of magnitude with little to no effort.”

In addition, Poncle says that its work porting Vampire Survivors to a new engine is “still ongoing” and that it is hoping to release the new version by the end of 2022. The new engine is expected to improve compatibility with more devices including native Linux support, fix input issues with multiple controllers, allow input remapping, and improve FPS by enabling multi-core CPU support. Poncle notes that the new engine will be optional – if you’d rather stay on the current Electron version, you will be able to do so.

Poncle is planning to release teasers and spoilers in the two weeks running up to release, beginning on October 7. In the meantime, we have all the Vampire Survivors cheats, our pick of the best Vampire Survivors characters, and even the best Vampire Survivors build. We’ve also got guides letting you know how to unlock secret characters in Vampire Survivors and how to get those Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions to maximise your DPS in the endgame.