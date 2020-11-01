Vampire: The Masquerade is becoming a battle royale

A Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale game has been added to the list of upcoming games based on the tabletop RPG. Developer Sharkmob will be putting the vampiric spin on the multiplayer game-type.

The announcement was made in a teaser video from Sharkmob. The 32-seconds of cinematic footage has a female vampire warrior battling a number of other bloodsuckers using guns, blades, and some good ol’ superhuman athleticism. In the description, we have some basic details: solo and teams will be available, and you’ll have conventional weapons and supernatural powers ate your disposal. It sounds like Prague will be the island, so to speak, and an antagonistic force known as the Entity will play a role, maybe as AI that hunts you if you find yourself outside the shrinking circle.

The as-yet-untitled battle royale vampire game will be Sharkmob’s first major project. The studio was founded in Malmö in 2017 by former Massive Entertainemtn and IO Interactive devs, and has since expanded to a second office in London. This is one of three games the team has lined up, the other two described on the developer’s site as “highly ambitious, AAA quality projects powered by the Unreal Engine”.

You can watch the trailer below:

The release window is set for the second half of 2021. Paradox Interactive is listed as a a publisher in the fine-print of the trailer. Paradox took a minority stake in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 developer Hardsuit Labs in 2018, so presumably the two are tied together somehow. Bloodlines 2 was delayed in August, now also due to arrive in 2021.