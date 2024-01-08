War Tycoon codes January 2024

What are the new War Tycoon codes? If you’re tired of having enemy players storm your base to steal your oil reserves or just need a speedy vehicle to transport the oil barrels back to your encampment, then chances are you need a quick boost to your cash reserves.

No matter if you’re starting to build up your arsenal or need that extra bit of help against the competition in order to capture key points on the map, these active War Tycoon codes provide plenty of prizes to assist you in this popular Roblox experience. While you’re here, there are plenty of codes for other games on the platform, such as Blox Fruits codes, Blade Ball codes, and Project Slayers codes, among many others.

New War Tycoon codes

Here are all the current War Tycoon codes:

Social – $100k & 30 minutes 2x cash boost

– $100k & 30 minutes 2x cash boost BlueTweet – Blue Camo

– Blue Camo Victory450k – $45k, ten medals, 45 minutes 2x cash boost

Expired codes

Airforce

350K

250K

BlueBird

Hooray50K

How to redeem War Tycoon codes

To redeem War Tycoon codes, you need to do the following:

Open War Tycoon from the official Roblox War Tycoon page.

Click the cog icon at the top-left of the screen.

Click the Codes tab.

Enter the code and click redeem to get your free stuff.

You’ll immediately get some free items and perks if the code works. If it doesn’t work or has expired, you’ll get a message in red text telling you the code doesn’t exist.

How to get more War Tycoon codes

The best way to get more War Tycoon codes is to bookmark this guide and come back often. We are constantly updating this article whenever we find new codes, so you don’t need to do it yourself.

However, if you’d prefer to check for yourself, try the official War Tycoon Roblox page, follow @WarTycoonRBLX on X, or the War Tycoon YouTube channel for new codes.

When is the next War Tycoon update?

As the F-4 update released on January 8, 2024, there’s no news on future War Tycoon updates so far. However, they release pretty frequently, with new features appearing a few weeks later. A new code has also been promised when the game reaches 550k likes on its official Roblox page. Given that the game is nearing that threshold, the next update will likely coincide with that milestone.

Those are all the active War Tycoon codes. We also have a list of the best Roblox games if you’re looking for the coolest experiences on the platform in 2024. We also have the latest Roblox promo codes you can enter to redeem for free stuff and Roblox music codes to jam to.