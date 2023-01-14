Warcraft 3 Reforged patch 1.35 adds long-awaited custom campaigns

Warcraft 3 Reforged patch 1.35 is set to finally add custom campaigns next week, almost three years after release. One of the most requested features absent from the remaster, the ability for players to create their own encounters and share them with other fans was a staple feature of one of the best strategy games on PC. The Warcraft 3 modding scene, of course, gave us many notable modes – most famously among them being Defence of the Ancients, which would later branch out and evolve into the likes of Dota 2 and League of Legends.

The Warcraft 3 Reforged patch 1.35 release date is January 19. The full patch includes map pool updates, leaderboard fixes, updates to the season roll, and a big balance overhaul. However, the ability to create and share custom campaigns is certainly the standout feature. Whether creating their own completely original stories, implementing interpretations of established Warcraft lore, or simply making fun, silly scenarios, the creativity of the Warcraft 3 player base is a huge part of the original game’s draw.

Warcraft community manager ‘Kaivax’ posted notes for what they say is intended to be the final balance iteration for the Warcraft 3: Reforged PTR implementation of patch 1.35 on January 12. They also state that all ladder ranks will be reset when the new season arrives, meaning that players will have to play a new set of placement matches once the update rolls out.

Warcraft 3: Reforged ranked play arrived in June 2022 with patch 1.33, giving players the opportunity to compete against one another on a ranked ladder. The updates aren’t exactly coming at a rapid pace, then, but it’s certainly welcome to see another key feature ticked off, making the remaster an increasingly more attractive proposition than it was at launch when our own Warcraft 3: Reforged impressions said it was “off to the worst possible start.”

Elsewhere, Blizzard recently promised Diablo updates are on the way over the coming weeks for multiple entries among its best fantasy games, with production ramping up as the Diablo 4 release date later this year gets ever closer. In the meantime, we’ve got more of the best RTS games on PC in 2023 to help scratch that strategy itch.