Vermintide 2 adds new Sister of the Thorn career for Kerillian this month

Warhammer co-op game Vermintide 2 will be adding its third premium career track later this month. Developer Fatshark announced today that wood elf Kerillian will get the new Sister of the Thorn career in a DLC that will be available for purchase June 30.

Like the Grail Knight career for Markus Kruber and the Outcast Engineer career for Bardin Goreksson, Kerillian’s new Sister of the Thorn DLC will add new abilities, weapon types, and talents. It will also feature all-new voice lines for Kerillian, a new character skin, new challenges to complete – and of course, a new hat. Her new weapons include the Briar Javelin and Deepwood Staff, which both come in handy in run-ins with Skaven and Beastmen.

“Kerillian will use magic in a greater way than ever before and will not pull any magical punches towards any enemies she encounters,” Fatshark says. “The Sister of the Thorn is the perfect member of any team as she brings the heaviest support of all careers in the game.”

Here’s the trailer:

You’ll be able to pick up the Sister of the Thorn DLC when it launches on Steam June 30. In the meantime, Vermintide 2’s recent (and free) Chaos Wastes update effectively doubles the map area of the vanilla game with its new semi-roguelike adventure format.