Watch Dogs Legion update fixes crashes and removes the infinite money glitch

Watch Dogs Legion players should be happy about most of the fixes included in Title Update 2.3.0 to the open-world game, but there’s one potential downside – the latest patch also removes an exploit that allowed players to pull an infinite amount of in-game currency out of a safe.

The exploit involved incapacitating one of your characters, then closing the game instead of selecting a new operative. When you reloaded the game, your character would (usually) respawn in a bar. Just like in real life, you would then locate the bar’s safe, and then open it over and over again to receive 1,000 ETO each time, which you were then free to spend on whatever cars, clothing, or gadgets you wanted.

Well, the free ride is over as of today’s patch. The good news is that the patch also addresses numerous crashing issues and some of the save corruption problems players have encountered. Xbox Series X|S players are still going to have to wait a while for their save problems to be fixed, but on PC we should see less save corruption and lost progression going forward.

Here’s the full list of patch notes that are relevant to the PC edition of Watch Dogs Legion:

Global

Fixed an issue that allowed players to change game difficulty and permadeath options while in the main menu.

Fixed an issue where a black screen could occur when opening the door to hidden rooms.

Super Game Over: Fixed an issue where, after getting Game Over in Permadeath Mode, players would spawn without any player characters when starting a new game.

Players can no longer defy space and time to open an ETO safe an infinite amount of times.

PC

Fixed an issue where operatives would sometimes fall through the water on builds with AMD GPUs.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on saving after exiting the game.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading the team menu.

Fixed a crash that might occur when using the inventory.

Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.

Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game autodetected input devices.

Fixed an out of memory crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur when enabling or disabling Ray Tracing.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

Check out the Watch Dogs subreddit post for the console-specific fixes in this update.

We still won’t see Watch Dogs Legion’s online multiplayer enabled until early next year, after the mode was pushed back from release. If you’re still trying to get the game running smoothly on your system, check out our guide to the best Watch Dogs Legion PC settings – those ought to get you humming away at 60 fps. If you’re just getting started, you might also want to check out our Watch Dogs Legion beginner’s guide, which will fill you in on some of the hacking game’s unique mechanics like recruitment and skill upgrades.