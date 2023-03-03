Is there Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty new game plus?

Wo Long new game plus is not for the faint of heart. Once you’ve battled your way through your first playthrough and come out the other side, you might be tempted to leave Team Ninja’s spin on the Romance of the Three Kingdoms behind you – but a militia soldier’s battle is never truly over, and Wo Long offers a second helping for returning players.

If you’re looking to refine your Wo Long build after the conclusion of the action-adventure game’s story, then Wo Long new game plus is the answer to your prayers. The Rising Dragon difficulty mode includes five-star equipment drops, which possess modifiers and set bonuses that leave your four-star equivalents in the dust. Of course, to snap up those exclusive rewards you’ll have to complete missions and beat Wo Long bosses all over again – and this time around, they’re no pushover. Here’s everything you need to know about Wo Long new game plus if you’re planning to return to one of the best PC games of this year.

How to unlock Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty new game plus

You can access Wo Long new game plus – otherwise known as the Rising Dragon difficulty mode – after completing the game for the first time. Wo Long new game plus functions as a replayable missions list, so you don’t need to worry about starting a new save file or wiping your progress. You’ll only have the first three parts available to choose from initially, with the ability to unlock later missions as you go.

However, just because you can jump in without hesitation, doesn’t mean you should. The Rising Dragon difficulty mode kits you out with all the items and equipment you picked up during your first playthrough, but none of it will scale in this additional difficulty mode. What’s more, the first mission in Wo Long new game plus is recommended for players level 100 and above, so if you’re a few levels short, it’s probably best to divert your attention to the bonus missions available from the main menu. If you find that Wo Long new game plus isn’t to your liking, you’ll be pleased to know you can revert back to the standard Crouching Dragon difficulty mode at any time.

That’s everything you need to know about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty new game plus. If you’re still fighting your way through your first playthrough, our guide to how long is Wo Long will certainly give you a sense of how much longer you have to go before you reach the end credits. While you’re there, brush up on our guide on how to deflect in Wo Long, which may well improve your chances if timing isn’t your strong suit. Finally, here are more games like Dark Souls if you’re a true glutton for punishment.