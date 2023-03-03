All Wo Long Dragon’s Vein crystals, essences, and locations

Want to know where to find Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Dragon’s Vein Crystals and essences? These essential items give you more healing power out of your Dragon’s Cure pot, which acts as Wo Long’s equivalent of the Estus Flask from other Souls games. You must have these upgrades to survive even the simplest of boss battles.

To increase the potential of your Dragon’s Cure pot, you’ll need to seek out the Wo Long Dragon’s Vein crystals and essences. A Dragon’s Vein crystal, when used, will increase the maximum number of charges you have before you next visit a battle flag, this game’s bonfire. The Dragon’s Vein essence, on the other hand, increases how much damage you heal when you activate it. Since it’s a relatively difficult RPG game that has lots in common with the very best games like Dark Souls, you’ll want to heal as much as possible with each charge.

Wo Long Dragon’s Cure pot upgrade locations

Here are all of the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Dragon’s Vein crystals and essences we have so far:

Dragon’s Vein crystal: Two Chivalrous Heroes

After you slay the Zhuyan boss, you’ll find a blacksmith named Zhu Xia. Continue on past the zombies and head inside the large building. At the back, there is a chest containing the crystal.

Dragon’s Vein essence: The Yellow Heaven Burns

After you place the second battle flag, climb the ledges and defeat the tiger enemy standing in front of the chest that’s near the wooden gate. It contains the essence.

Dragon’s Vein essence: The Valley of Crying Wraiths

After you raise the battle flag that’s up a ladder, head down the hill and you should see a Wo Long Shitieshou panda on your right. Continue on to find two tiger enemies. Kill them and claim the item on the ground as your prize.

Dragon’s Vein crystal: The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven

Upon opening the fort’s gate behind the battle flag, turn to the left and beat the ogre guarding the entrance. You’ll find the crystal on a bench.

Dragon’s Vein essence: In Search of the Immortal Wizard

From the Battle Flag after beating the Zhupolong, which is the alligator-like mini-boss, head to the right and go to the end of the room. Turn left and climb the wall to reach the camp. Turn left and jump across the vines until you reach the essence, which is directly above the Battle Flag.

Dragon’s Vein essence: Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch

To find this one, you need to locate the Luoyang Dungeon keys. From the battle flag on the ground floor where the purple water lake is, head inside the cell with many zombies inside close to the flag and defeat them. The key is next to a body near a brazier. To get the essence, go to the opposite side of the purple lake, and just before the entrance to the room with a torch outside, turn left. Open the cell door here with the key and take the essence. The key works on every cell, so don’t worry about it being a one-use item.

Dragon’s Vein crystal: Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch

When you reach the battle flag just before the boss, head around the right side of the large temple before you and kill both the wolf and the soldier you find here. The crystal is lying next to the bamboo trees on the other side of the tiny bridge.

Dragon’s Vein essence: The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass

After beating the corrupted axe-wielding soldier in the side camp battle flag, which is behind you on the side path if you’re at the battle flag just before the main fort, hop onto the ballista and fire arrows at the wooden barricade that blocks the path to the chest on the scaffolding ahead. The essence is inside the chest.

Dragon’s Vein essence: Darkness Over the Hanshui River

Head to the left from the final battle flag and reach the item at the end. From here, double jump onto the small hut with a balcony to find the chest inside.

Dragon’s Vein essence: Tyrant’s Final Banquet

After defeating the alligator mini-boss, climb up the rafters and leap to the hanging cage suspended above the water to find the essence.

Dragon’s Vein crystal: Tyrant’s Final Banquet

As you enter the bamboo garden, jump up the wall to the right. You can also reach the walkway by defeating the axe-wielding soldier guarding the stairs. Once here, walk to the other end of the walkway and just before turning right, leap down the small gap to the left to claim the crystal.

Dragon’s Vein essence: Fate of the Entertainer

This essence is on top of the bridge that’s close to the tiger that’s stalking the area.

Those are all the Wo Long Dragon’s Vein crystals and essences locations so far, but we’ll complete the list in the near future. You should now have a far easier time with the Wo Long bosses, provided, of course, that you master the Wo Long deflect mechanic. You may be wondering just how long Wo Long is or if there is a Wo Long new game plus, so be sure to check out the answers in the links provided.