All Wo Long Dragon’s Vein crystals, essences, and locations

Every location you need to know to get Wo Long Dragon’s Vein crystals and essences to upgrade your Dragon’s Cure pot to its full potential.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein Crystals Essences locations - two warriors fighting side by side against some Yellow Turbans.
Dave Irwin

Updated:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Want to know where to find Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Dragon’s Vein Crystals and essences? These essential items give you more healing power out of your Dragon’s Cure pot, which acts as Wo Long’s equivalent of the Estus Flask from other Souls games. You must have these upgrades to survive even the simplest of boss battles.

To increase the potential of your Dragon’s Cure pot, you’ll need to seek out the Wo Long Dragon’s Vein crystals and essences. A Dragon’s Vein crystal, when used, will increase the maximum number of charges you have before you next visit a battle flag, this game’s bonfire. The Dragon’s Vein essence, on the other hand, increases how much damage you heal when you activate it. Since it’s a relatively difficult RPG game that has lots in common with the very best games like Dark Souls, you’ll want to heal as much as possible with each charge.

Wo Long Dragon’s Cure pot upgrade locations

Here are all of the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Dragon’s Vein crystals and essences we have so far:

Wo Long Dragon's Vein Crystals Essences locations - The location of the Two Chivalrous Heroes Dragon's Vein inside a blacksmiths, guarded by a zombie.

Dragon’s Vein crystal: Two Chivalrous Heroes

After you slay the Zhuyan boss, you’ll find a blacksmith named Zhu Xia. Continue on past the zombies and head inside the large building. At the back, there is a chest containing the crystal.

Dragon’s Vein essence: The Yellow Heaven Burns

After you place the second battle flag, climb the ledges and defeat the tiger enemy standing in front of the chest that’s near the wooden gate. It contains the essence.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein crystals essences - A player stands between two tigers and the location of a Dragon's Vein essence.

Dragon’s Vein essence: The Valley of Crying Wraiths

After you raise the battle flag that’s up a ladder, head down the hill and you should see a Wo Long Shitieshou panda on your right. Continue on to find two tiger enemies. Kill them and claim the item on the ground as your prize.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein crystals essences - a player is inside a throne room with an essence on the throne ahead.

Dragon’s Vein crystal: The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven

Upon opening the fort’s gate behind the battle flag, turn to the left and beat the ogre guarding the entrance. You’ll find the crystal on a bench.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein Crystal Essences - the player and Hong Jing are climbing across some vines on the way to the next essence.

Dragon’s Vein essence: In Search of the Immortal Wizard

From the Battle Flag after beating the Zhupolong, which is the alligator-like mini-boss, head to the right and go to the end of the room. Turn left and climb the wall to reach the camp. Turn left and jump across the vines until you reach the essence, which is directly above the Battle Flag.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein Crystals Essences - the warrior has just unlocked a cell door with a key. Ahead is the essence next to a makeshift grave.

Dragon’s Vein essence: Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch

To find this one, you need to locate the Luoyang Dungeon keys. From the battle flag on the ground floor where the purple water lake is, head inside the cell with many zombies inside close to the flag and defeat them. The key is next to a body near a brazier. To get the essence, go to the opposite side of the purple lake, and just before the entrance to the room with a torch outside, turn left. Open the cell door here with the key and take the essence. The key works on every cell, so don’t worry about it being a one-use item.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein Crystals Essences - a small bridge appears before the warrior, with the crystal glowing on the other side, and enemies waiting to ambush them.

Dragon’s Vein crystal: Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch

When you reach the battle flag just before the boss, head around the right side of the large temple before you and kill both the wolf and the soldier you find here. The crystal is lying next to the bamboo trees on the other side of the tiny bridge.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein Crystals Essences - the warrior is about to fire a ballista to knock down a blockade that prevents access to the chest ahead.

Dragon’s Vein essence: The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass

After beating the corrupted axe-wielding soldier in the side camp battle flag, which is behind you on the side path if you’re at the battle flag just before the main fort, hop onto the ballista and fire arrows at the wooden barricade that blocks the path to the chest on the scaffolding ahead. The essence is inside the chest.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein Crystals Essences - a shack near the end of the map that has a balcony. It houses an essence.

Dragon’s Vein essence: Darkness Over the Hanshui River

Head to the left from the final battle flag and reach the item at the end. From here, double jump onto the small hut with a balcony to find the chest inside.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein Crystals Essences - a walkway above where the alligator mini-boss is. A cage that normally has the essence is suspended to the left, above the purple water below. The player has already collected the Essence.

Dragon’s Vein essence: Tyrant’s Final Banquet

After defeating the alligator mini-boss, climb up the rafters and leap to the hanging cage suspended above the water to find the essence.

Wo Long Dragon's Vein Crystal Essence - the walkway near a temple next to a bamboo forest. The orange arrows indicate where the player needs to turn left and jump off the rails.

Dragon’s Vein crystal: Tyrant’s Final Banquet

As you enter the bamboo garden, jump up the wall to the right. You can also reach the walkway by defeating the axe-wielding soldier guarding the stairs. Once here, walk to the other end of the walkway and just before turning right, leap down the small gap to the left to claim the crystal.

Dragon’s Vein essence: Fate of the Entertainer

This essence is on top of the bridge that’s close to the tiger that’s stalking the area.

Those are all the Wo Long Dragon’s Vein crystals and essences locations so far, but we’ll complete the list in the near future. You should now have a far easier time with the Wo Long bosses, provided, of course, that you master the Wo Long deflect mechanic. You may be wondering just how long Wo Long is or if there is a Wo Long new game plus, so be sure to check out the answers in the links provided.

More from PCGamesN

Dave is partial to a bit of Halo Infinite, Dark Souls, or Monster Hunter Rise and if he's not playing fighting games, you'll find him taking out enemies with his beloved pets in Diablo.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.