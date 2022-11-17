World of Warcraft is a free game through the weekend

To get everyone excited for Dragonflight, World of Warcraft is becoming a free game this weekend for anyone with a lapsed account to come and play again

World of Warcraft free game weekend: A Dracthyr evoker, with green scales, large wings, and horns protruding from its hood
Now through November 20, World of Warcraft is a free game for anyone to play – and that includes every expansion released to date, up through Shadowlands. If you have an old, lapsed WoW account, you can hop back into Blizzard’s MMORPG for free to see the new Tempest Unleashed pre-expansion event and get ready for Dragonflight.

From November 17-20, anyone can play all of World of Warcraft without a subscription. That’s full access to the game, so you can check out all the World of Warcraft add-ons that have shown up since the last time you logged in. “Rejoin your guild, rally your comrades, and prepare to take flight,” Blizzard says in the official announcement.

Blizzard also suggests that if you’ve been away from the game for a while, you might want to check out the new starting experience, Exile’s Reach, which you can enter at level one. After that, it’s just a matter of leveling your way up through your chosen expansion until you hit 60, at which point you’ll be all set for Dragonflight. Check out the Dragonflight launch schedule for additional details on when everything’s going down.

Note that the free weekend is not available in World of Warcraft Classic.

Have a look at our Dragonflight talents guide for pointers on how to use the returning system, or check out this Dragonflight dungeon bosses sneak peek from earlier this month if you want some hints about what’s to come.

