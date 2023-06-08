WoW Trading Post rewards June 2023

What are the latest WoW Trading Post rewards? The WoW Trading Post offers a rotational stock of cosmetic mounts, pets, and transmogs that can be purchased with Trader’s Tender. To keep you up to speed, our list details all the latest rewards, so you can plan what you’re going to spend your hard-earned currency on ahead of time.

The Trading Post experienced a couple of pesky bugs after its release during World of Warcraft patch 10.0.1, including the inability to refund and unfreeze items. Thankfully, these issues have now been resolved, leaving us with a storefront full of brand-new goodies and nostalgic transmogs for you to flaunt to your guildies in the long-running MMO. Here’s all the latest WoW Trading Post rewards, as well as some additional tips on how to acquire more Trader’s Tender.

What is the WoW Trading Post?

The WoW Trading Post is an in-game cosmetic shop. Its major draw is the number of cosmetic items on offer from the RPG game’s back catalog that no longer appear in-game. These ultra-rare items refresh on a monthly basis, so you only have a limited amount of time to purchase them. Thankfully, you can buy yourself some time by freezing a highly coveted item, but you only have an additional month to purchase it before it rotates out.

The WoW Trading Post can be found in one of two separate locations, depending on your faction. Alliance members can find the T&W Trading Post just outside of the Mage Distract in Stormwind, while the Horde’s equivalent is the Zen’Shiri Trading Post in Orgrimmar, just a stone’s throw away from Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar.

WoW Trading Post rewards

Here are the WoW Trading Post reward for June 2023:

Item Type Cost Veteran Grunt’s Chopper Two-Hand Axe 50 Trader’s Tender Magister’s Jeweled Drape Cloak 50 Trader’s Tender Shifty Merchant’s Tunic Shirt 50 Trader’s Tender Ensemble: Vagabond’s Carrot Threads Head and Cloak 100 Trader’s Tender Ensemble: Wanderer’s Carrot Trappings Head and Cloak 100 Trader’s Tender Pustulent Demonheart Fetish Off-Hand 150 Trader’s Tender Emberstone Dress Robe 150 Trader’s Tender Sentinel’s Tower Shield Shield 150 Trader’s Tender Jewel of the Firelord Helm 400 Trader’s Tender Flame-Forged Fel Fang Hand Dagger 450 Trader’s Tender Sunspire Battle Staff Staff 500 Trader’s Tender Soulburner Bardiche Polearm 550 Trader’s Tender Buzzworth Battle Pet 600 Trader’s Tender Ensemble: Helarjar Berserker Warplate Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand 750 Trader’s Tender Royal Swarmer’s Reins Mount 800 Trader’s Tender Cindermane Charger Mount 900 Trader’s Tender

WoW Trading Post bonus rewards

This month’s WoW Trading Post bonus reward is the Quawk’s Parrot mount.

In addition to the above rewards, the WoW Trading Post also offers a bonus reward that you can redeem after reaching the maximum number of travel points in your Traveler’s Log, represented by the bar at the top of the task list. Once you complete your Traveler’s Log for the month, you will receive 500 Trader’s Tender and the bonus reward.

How to get Trader’s Tender

The WoW Trading Post rewards are undoubtedly valuable, but they don’t amount to much if you don’t have the Trader’s Tender required to purchase them in the first place.

Here are all the ways you can obtain Trader’s Tender:

Open the Collector’s Cache once a month – 500 Trader’s Tender

– 500 Trader’s Tender Complete tasks in your Traveler’s Log – 500 Trader’s Tender

– 500 Trader’s Tender Complete the Tour the Trading Post tutorial quest – 500 Trader’s Tender

– 500 Trader’s Tender Unlock the Trading Post: Dragonflight achievement – 500 Trader’s Tender

Aside from the one-time bonus rewards from quests and achievements, you can earn up to 1,000 Trader’s Tender every month – so choose your rewards wisely and be sure to save up any spare currency for the following months. We highly recommend keeping an eye on your progress in the Traveler’s Log, since you won’t receive any bonus tender for completing tasks after reaching the monthly currency cap.

With the latest WoW Trading Post rewards equipped, you can barrel through Embers of Neltharion in style. We’ve also got a WoW Dragonflight leveling guide if you’re still dinging your way through the latest expansion, as well as some WoW addons to make it an even smoother experience. Finally, our WoW Dragonflight review recounts our own journey across the Dragon Isles.