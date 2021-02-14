Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Phantasy Star Online 2 had “strong performance” last year, says Sega

Sega had a good fiscal year in 2020, and Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Phantasy Star Online 2 were both major contributors. This is from the company’s latest financial report, anyway.

In the document, it’s said that paid-for games, mentioned as “full games”, and free games each had “strong performance” through-out the last fiscal year. Further down, some key games are listed in each category. Among the three full games is Yakuza: Like A Dragon, sitting in the middle of Football Manager 21, and Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster.

No numbers are provided, but Like A Dragon’s positioning certainly suggests it sold quite well. The RPG game failed to break into the charts when it released in November, but that was during a busy period for triple-A games. The likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla make it hard to get a look in, and standing alongside Football Manager for notable performance is good company.

In the free-to-play section, Phantasy Star Online 2 places third in sales from October to December 2020, behind a mobile game based on the Re:Zero anime and manga, and Project SEKAI COLORFUL STAGE feat. Hatsune Miku, a mobile rhythm game. Phantasy Star Online 2 released on Steam in August 2020, the first time it’s been available worldwide since releasing in Japan in 2012. Tens of thousands of players tried it as soon as it was available, leading to it having some one million players globally. A new version, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, is expected this year.

Here’s the New Genesis opening cinematic that was shown off last year:

The Yakuza: Remastered Collection hit Game Pass last month, and we have a list of the best anime games, if you want more of either flavour.