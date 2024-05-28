We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Zenless Zone Zero launch date officially revealed, and it’s real soon

The Zenless Zone Zero launch date has been revealed by HoYoverse, as the Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact sibling is almost here.

Zenless Zone Zero 

The Zenless Zone Zero launch date has finally been announced, as the HoYoverse triumvirate will soon be complete. If Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact never looked like your thing, but the bright sci-fi of New Eridu has you as entranced as it does me, you’ll be glad to know you don’t have to wait long to play.

That’s right, HoYoverse has at last given us the Zenless Zone Zero release date, with the new gacha game right around the corner. After struggling to get into any of the betas the imminent launch is a nice surprise, but that doesn’t mean we don’t still need to have some patience before we get our hands on Zenless Zone Zero.

After a leak on the Apple App Store appeared to accidentally give the release date away, we can now confirm that Zenless Zone Zero is coming to PC and PS5 on Thursday July 4.

ZZZ will also support crossplay and cross-progression at launch, so you can easily go between the PC in your office and the PS5 in the living room. The last thing I want to do after eight hours at my desk is continue playing a game in the exact same spot, so easily being able to swap between the two platforms is going to come in real handy.

Thanks to the colossal number of pre-registrations, all players will also get some Zenless Zone Zero free rewards, but there’s one more milestone of 40 million sign-ups to meet – with 12 master tapes on offer to help you unlock more characters if we get there.

With the ZZZ release date so close, you can pre-register your interest here to make sure you’re ready to go and get all those free rewards on day one. I’ve done it, and I seriously cannot wait to get stuck in.

As you get ready to dive into the city of New Eridu we’ve got all the Zenless Zone Zero codes you’ll ever need, information on upcoming Zenless Zone Zero events, alongside a Zenless Zone Zero tier list of all the characters.

