A new Zenless Zone Zero beta test is incoming, and you can sign up now to take part. The next big RPG from Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail makers HoYoverse, the upcoming preview of the self-styled urban fantasy action RPG promises “significant changes to the combat and Hollow exploration systems” from the previous test, along with a new character and faction. If you’re looking to take part, Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration is live now to get involved.

With the Zenless Zone Zero release date loosely expected to land in late 2024, and more action-driven combat that bears closer resemblance to Genshin Impact than the turn-based Honkai Star Rail, the newest HoYoverse RPG game is certain to find its own spot between the developer’s previous games. Following its previous beta test, the Zenless Zone Zero team promises “more dynamic” combat that should appeal to both newcomers and hardcore players, along with more life events and city guidance around New Eridu.

Much like Genshin and Honkai before it, Zenless Zone Zero banners are how you’ll get most of your main loadouts from new characters to W-Engines and Bangboos. The latest beta will feature a brand-new addition to the roster of Zenless Zone Zero characters, Zhu Yuan, and another faction, the ‘New Eridu public security’s criminal investigation special response team.’ That’s quite the mouthful.

You can also expect new Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo mechanics – the adorable combat companions now have the ability to pull off chain attacks. They’ll certainly be useful if you’re planning to explore the ‘Shiyu Defense’ combat challenge mode or the expanded ‘Hollow Deep Dive System’ available in this new beta, which allows you to leap directly into some of the toughest boss fights.

Zenless Zone Zero closed beta pre-register

You can sign up now for the Zenless Zone Zero beta test via the HoYoverse website. Simply head here and click the ‘sign up’ button on the main page. You’ll need to fill out a few details about the platforms you want to play on, how you match up to the Zenless Zone Zero system requirements, and your knowledge of both HoYoverse games and some other big-name equivalents.

