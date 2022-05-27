The Genshin Impact 2.7 release date is in just a few days, but players eagerly anticipating the anime game’s next big update can start downloading it now, as the Genshin Impact 2.7 preload is now available. PC players can continue to play the game while the preload is downloading, so you won’t have to step away from the open-world game in the meantime.

The Genshin Impact 2.7 update is set for release on May 31, but players can save themselves time on release by downloading most of the update ahead of time, as detailed in a post on Hoyolab. The update itself comes in at a fairly hefty size, which varies slightly based on platform – for us the resource package to be downloaded comes in at 16.76GB, and requires 35.63GB of free hard drive space to unzip for installation.

Genshin Impact 2.7 features new Genshin Impact character Yelan as part of its phase one banners, as well as a rerun of a Xiao banner. Phase two is also set to feature another new character, Kuki Shinobu, alongside an Arataki Itto rerun banner.

Hoyoverse teased the arrival of their new hydro DPS character earlier this week with a new Genshin Impact Yelan character teaser. Players also have until May 30 to claim their free primogems as a result of the 2.7 update delay compensation program which was announced after the next major patch was delayed from its original release time.

The Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance time and rewards can be found by following that link. If you’re worried whether you’ll have the space for this heftier than usual Genshin update, we’ve got the best SSD and best external SSDs for gaming to ensure you’ll be ready for the RPG game’s future updates.

