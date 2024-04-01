Modder adds co-op and invasions to Armored Core 6

A modder who previously enabled seamless co-op play in Elden Ring has now added co-op to Armored Core 6. The mod allows up to six players to team up to play through the campaign, but beware: while the nasty bosses might be easier to handle, you’ll also be open to invasions.

Nexus Mods user LukeYui uploaded the Armored Core 6 Coop Mod April 1, and no, this is not some kind of seasonal joke. The mod, which LukeYui says is still in the early alpha stage, adds online co-op to the big robot game‘s single-player campaign. One player acts as the host, and up to five additional players can join their session using the mod – and it works through the entire campaign, save for one mission.

The mod also enables invasions by rogue (player-controlled) ACs, although there’s a hard limit of six connected players per session. If you’re playing on your own with the mod enabled, you can be invaded by one enemy AC, and this goes up to two enemies if you have two or three co-op partners. If you’re on a team of five, only one enemy can invade (bad luck for them), and a full stack of six co-op players cannot be invaded.

Streamer StrikerHutassa shows the mod off in the video below.

LukeYui says each additional player adds a small amount of health and armor to enemies in Armored Core 6, but there are no additional enemy spawns.

While we haven’t been able to test this yet, LukeYui says you shouldn’t have to worry about getting banned, because the mod does not launch Easy Anti-Cheat and does not use FromSoftware’s matchmaking servers.

LukeYui’s seamless co-op mod for Elden Ring has been downloaded 1.5 million times.

You can find the Armored Core 6 co-op mod on Nexus Mods.

