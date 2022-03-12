You can get free Marvel’s Avengers skins if you’re a true fan

One of the best parts about Square Enix’s superhero game Marvel’s Avengers are the great outfits that can be unlocked or bought for all the various characters. Now, some Marvel’s Avengers free skins based on the Avengers Endgame movie can be claimed – but only to fans who also own Guardians of the Galaxy.

There have been free giveaways for Marvel’s Avengers before, from smaller items to the entire damn game – and of course, all the various pieces of story content such as War For Wakanda are free too. However, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have rarely given away free outfits, and the better ones can either be time-consuming to unlock or costly on the marketplace.

Now, as seemingly a thank you to supportive fans, anyone who owns both Marvel’s Avengers and Square Enix’s other recent Marvel game, Guardians of the Galaxy, can claim two free skins – the Avengers Endgame movie outfits for Black Widow and Hawkeye. This promotion is only available until March 31, but it’s quite generous on how you own the games.

According to Square Enix, it doesn’t matter on what platform or storefront you have each of the two games, you simply have to register both with a valid Square Enix account. If you have Avengers on more than one platform, for whatever reason, you can download the Endgame skins on all those platforms – as long as you log in to them this month.

This even applies to the Game Pass versions. Both Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy are on Game Pass now, so as long as it’s valid and you log into both with a Square Enix account you can claim the outfits. It even works if Guardians of the Galaxy is on Epic and Avengers is on Steam.

It’s free DLC, so it’s worth grabbing if you own both of those games. Whether this is enough to tempt any lapsed players back into Avengers is another matter, however.