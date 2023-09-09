Seeing the companion approval pop-up in Baldur’s Gate 3 is like a pure shot of dopamine right to the brain. Knowing my merry band of Baldur’s Gate 3 companions approves of my choices in the RPG game makes it all worth it, but I sometimes struggle to guess which dialogue options will most impress my party members, so my relationship can be at max at any given time. Thankfully, Baldur’s Gate 3 has a mod that fixes that problem.

While part of the fun in BG3 is understanding your companions so well that you can easily know which dialogue options will gain their approval, to help you either be best mates with them or get in their pants, there’s now a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod that makes the whole affair much easier.

The “Show approval ratings in dialogue choices” from Knapper234 does exactly what you think it does, as you’ll now be able to see which companions will either approve or disapprove of your decisions and by how much.

Goodbye guesswork, as you can now easily understand which dialogue choices you should be picking for specific companion approval. I’d recommend using this mod on any subsequent or new playthroughs in BG3 though, as while it’s incredibly useful for Baldur’s Gate 3 romance, it does spoil some of the design slightly.

After all, part of the fun of Baldur’s Gate 3 is making informed decisions based on your own understanding of characters, the world around you, and any extra information or items you’ve collected along the way. That said, I completely understand the appeal of knowing who will, and won’t, like what you say or do in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you want the feature though, simply download the mod and get it enabled on the BG3 mod manager.

