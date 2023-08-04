How do you free Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3? Very early on in your adventure, you’ll come across a High Half-Elf banging on the door of a pod. She pleads with you to free her from the confines of her imprisonment before the ship crashes. You could follow your Githyanki follower’s advice and leave her alone, but that might weigh on your moral compass.

As it turns out, this High Half-Elf is Shadowheart, one of the many Baldur’s Gate 3 companions that you absolutely should have on board your motley crew. As we say in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, who you have in your party is up to you, but if you want to get this High Half-Elf Cleric at the earliest opportunity in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to follow some quick steps to free Shadowheart from her pod.

How do you free Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To free Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3, head into the room east of the pod. Head to the corpse lying at the other end of the room and pick up the Eldritch Rune. Head back to the console to the right of Shadowheart to use the rune. Place your hand on the console, then use the command to ‘Will the pod open’. Unless you roll a critical fail, you should free her.

Before freeing her, you may examine the console closely using an Arcana roll. It does highlight that one wrong move may turn her into a Mind Flayer, but it should be relatively simple to do so. If you want to guarantee that Shadowheart won’t turn into a Mind Flayer because of a bad dice roll, you can always save your progress before interacting with the console.

And that’s how to free Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3. When you do eventually crash, make sure to wake her up. She’ll be eternally grateful if you save her this way, owing her life to you. If you want to learn more about her background, you can consult the Baldur’s Gate 3 Half-Elf guide to learn more about her BG3 race, and our Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric guide to discover everything about her BG3 class abilities.