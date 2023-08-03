Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass? For as long as Dungeons and Dragons has existed, there has been an emphasis on playing together with a party, overcoming challenges of all shapes and sizes. PC games based on this franchise do a good job at enabling a single person to experience a full campaign, but Baldur’s Gate 3 has rather extensive multiplayer options that are, honestly, quite attractive.

In addition, you may have seen our Baldur’s Gate 3 review and thought to yourself, “I wish I could play this with my friends for a minimal cost”. Before you get ahead of yourself and try to convince a party of friends to play Baldur’s Gate 3 under false pretenses, telling them which are the best classes and races they should pick, you should at least find out first if the game is coming to the service.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Game Pass for PC?

Sadly, Baldur’s Gate 3 is not on Xbox Game Pass. The game is only available on PC and will be made available for PlayStation 5 in September.

An Xbox Series S and X port was in the works, but Larian has been unable to get split-screen multiplayer working on the Series S console. As a result, the port has been pushed back until 2024 at the earliest.

While the lack of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass is certainly a sting, the game itself has plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer options to choose from should you decide to opt in. Just be aware that the RPG game is a bit of a lengthy adventure, so you may wish to know just how long BG3 is and whether or not you all want to commit to that for the next few months.