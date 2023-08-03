Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass?

Many adventurers would probably want to party up if Baldur's Gate 3 is on Game Pass, so they can venture into the Forgotten Realms without splashing the cash.

Baldur's Gate 3 Game Pass: A Wizard in red robes and wearing a red hat, bearing a resemblance to Gandalf from Lord of the Rings.
Dave Irwin

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass? For as long as Dungeons and Dragons has existed, there has been an emphasis on playing together with a party, overcoming challenges of all shapes and sizes. PC games based on this franchise do a good job at enabling a single person to experience a full campaign, but Baldur’s Gate 3 has rather extensive multiplayer options that are, honestly, quite attractive.

In addition, you may have seen our Baldur’s Gate 3 review and thought to yourself, “I wish I could play this with my friends for a minimal cost”. Before you get ahead of yourself and try to convince a party of friends to play Baldur’s Gate 3 under false pretenses, telling them which are the best classes and races they should pick, you should at least find out first if the game is coming to the service.

YouTube Thumbnail

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Game Pass for PC?

Sadly, Baldur’s Gate 3 is not on Xbox Game Pass. The game is only available on PC and will be made available for PlayStation 5 in September. 

An Xbox Series S and X port was in the works, but Larian has been unable to get split-screen multiplayer working on the Series S console. As a result, the port has been pushed back until 2024 at the earliest.

While the lack of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass is certainly a sting, the game itself has plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer options to choose from should you decide to opt in. Just be aware that the RPG game is a bit of a lengthy adventure, so you may wish to know just how long BG3 is and whether or not you all want to commit to that for the next few months.

Dave is partial to a bit of Dark Souls or Monster Hunter Rise, and if he's not playing fighting games like Street Fighter 6, you'll find him taking out enemies with his beloved pets in Diablo 4 or guiding Honkai Star Rail.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.