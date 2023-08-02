One thing Baldur’s Gate 3 really wants to get right is love, with plenty of opportunities for you and other characters to get flirty and dirty in the RPG game. Larian’s been pushing the Baldur’s Gate 3 romances hard up to the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, and now it appears that the infamous (or famous, depending on your disposition) bear sex scene might not be the horniest Baldur’s Gate 3 gets. We can only dream.

You’ll be picking romances as much as Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, if what Larian has been saying holds up, as after the bear sex scene was revealed Baldur’s Gate 3 has shot up the charts, and it looks like the full game is going to be even hornier.

That’s according to Baldur’s Gate 3 senior writer John Corcoran, who’s taken to Twitter to talk about what Larian is working on with romances, promising that the bear scene is just the tip (sorry) of the iceberg.

“Spent the past week or so doing final tests on some companion romance arcs, and… damn, I’m still surprised at just how horny this game is. Bear’s got nothin’ on what’s still to come,” Corcoran says.

“Don’t get me wrong – it’s also affecting, funny, gripping, and worthy of any number of superlatives you can dream up… but also mainstream, big-budget horny in a way I thought went extinct in the mid-90s in movies, and may never have been seen in games of this scale.”

While the Baldur’s Gate 3 bear scene has quickly become a bit of a meme, it’s easy to forget that it’s also just really well written. It’s sincere, funny, expertly acted, and really well put together. It has a sense of humor about itself sure, but if the below is even close to the rest of the romances, we’re in for a treat.

Even if the Baldur’s Gate 3 NPCs can’t romance each other, we’re in for a treat with the romances we can attempt to pull off.

