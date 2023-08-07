What to do with the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3

What can you do with the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3? If you’ve managed to get your hands on the Iron Flask featuring a glowing red face on the bottle, you may be wondering what this container holds. Using Arcane abilities, you soon discover this flask is a powerful magical item, capable of trapping and holding a creature.

The Iron Flask contains a Spectator, a spellcasting Beholder with the strength to wipe your entire party unless you’ve picked the best class and builds to survive. You now have access to a powerful monster whenever you want to summon one, just remember it will attack anything and everything in sight. Our review mentions how easy it is to make mistakes in Baldur’s Gate 3, and how you end up using the Iron Flask could become one of those mistakes.

What can you do with the Iron Flask?

Here are some of the options you have with the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Open the Iron Flask and fight against the Spectator.

Unleash the Spectator to cause a distraction, giving you an opportunity to sneak past guards.

Feed the item to Gale.

Give the chest back to Zarys.

Upon inspecting the Iron Flask, you have the option to remove the stopper, instantly unleashing the Spectator wherever you are. Immediately your party is called into action as they take on the fight against the behemoth. If you’re looking for a fight against a powerful enemy, this battle will get your blood pumping

The Spectator can cause a lot of damage if left unchecked, forcing any guards in the area to try to take it down. This can be particularly useful during quests that require you to successfully sneak past enemies. Use this as the perfect opportunity to sneak into a building once you’ve distracted all the guards.

Once you discover Gale’s dark secret, you can feed him using items containing high magical properties, just like the Iron Flask. Unfortunately, he’s going to need a few more magical items before he can purge the Dark Urge from his soul.

Finally, you can return the chest back to Zarys, the leader of the Zhentarium in exchange for gold and experience points. Zarys also promises to give you more quests once you reach Baldur’s Gate in Act 2.

Where to find the Iron Flask

You can find the Iron Flash during the BG3 quest, ‘Find The Missing Shipment’ in Act 1. The flask is hidden inside a Caravan Strongbox, you can break the item open by attacking it with a weapon, or by using lockpicking tools to get inside.

This option is objectively less fun and nowhere near as interesting, so we highly recommend taking the Iron Flask once you have the option to grab it.

And that’s all you need to know about the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is one of the quests you can find in Act 1, but it’s worth pointing out that you can use our Baldur’s Gate 3 quests guide to see if you’ve missed anything. We also have a Baldur’s Gate acts guide if you want to know how many there are in the game, helping you to establish how long you have left in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re on Xbox or PS5, you might be wondering when you can get into the game, but our friends at The Loadout have you covered.