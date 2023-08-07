Baldur’s Gate 3 is spreading like wildfire, and it’s not hard to tell why after you’ve spent any time at all within the RPG game‘s expansive Dungeons & Dragons-style world. There is a seemingly endless amount of content to explore in Baldur’s Gate 3, with quirky characters to encounter and thrilling battles to fight through at every turn. If you’ve read our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, then you know that it’s an undeniably enchanting game, but one that is also tricky at times. For players struggling to level up or progress, one mod offers a solution.

If you love Dungeons & Dragons, chances are that you know how difficult it is to level up in the tabletop role-playing game. While D&D has a maximum level of 20, Baldur’s Gate 3 only lets you hit a little over half that at level 12. This may seem like a small amount to players unfamiliar with D&D, but not to those of us with long-standing campaigns of our own. Regardless of which Baldur’s Gate 3 class you’re playing, leveling up takes a hefty amount of time.

Thankfully, a mod exists that can help with the leveling grind if you find yourself increasingly impatient while waiting to unlock new Baldur’s Gate 3 skills. ‘Fast XP’ is what Nexus content creator ‘Malcroix’ titled his mod, and it does exactly what it sounds like it does. With Fast XP, you earn double the experience while playing or reach level 6 almost as soon as you start the game.

The option to hit level 6 quickly sees you skip early leveling right after leaving the Nautiloid ship. Malcroix describes it on the mod’s official page as being “for those who already played through early access and don’t want to spend any more time as a low-level character.” It’s important to note that with this option, none of the game’s balance is affected outside of you reaching level 6 fast.

Malcroix states that “it’s not a cheat but rather a way to move through the Prologue and Act I faster, for those who already know these areas by heart and want to get to the new parts quicker.” If you do want more experience permanently, you can opt for the other mod option which halves XP requirements for every level, “effectively doubling XP gain.” Or, activate both options. There’s no dungeon master around to stop you.

If you’re just as obsessed with Baldur’s Gate 3 as I am, you should check out some of our handy guides to help while you adventure. You can look through our overview of Baldur’s Gate 3 quests to aid you as you traverse the expansive world. Alternatively, you can check out our guide on the best Baldur’s Gate 3 companions to get an idea of what your party composition should look like.