Baldur’s Gate 3 gets OP Lord of the Rings weapons you need to use

Finally, Lord of the Rings comes to Baldur’s Gate 3 as you can wield the overpowered Andúril sword used by Aragorn and iconic One Ring in the RPG game. This is a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod for the ages, and one that’ll not only make your next playthrough a cakewalk but also see all the Middle-earth lore of both items integrated into Baldur’s Gate 3 as different mechanics.

The worlds of DnD and Middle-earth have finally combined, as you can wield the power of both Andúril and the One Ring across Faerûn to devastating effect. Andúril actually scales with your level, too, so depending on your Baldur’s Gate 3 build it could very well be a sword you take with you all the way to the city of Baldur’s Gate itself.

The Andúril and the One Ring mod from ‘Kiderion’ is actually a revamped version of a previous BG3 mod they made. Previously Andúril had four weapon models you would use for the various options you have, and now it can be side- or back-mounted too, depending on your disposition.

“The sword will improve with its wielder,” Kiderion says, “getting progressively stronger with level-ups, adding weapon enchantments and new active and passive abilities, as well as bonus radiant damage.

“It retains all the previous perks against undeads and fiends, as well as a new feat that uses the strongest stat of the user to attack (between Strength, Dexterity, Charisma, and Intelligence). This means it’s great for Charisma-based Paladins and Warlocks, but also Intelligence-based Artificers and Dexterity-based Rangers.”

So you don’t actually need to worry about your Baldur’s Gate 3 class too much, but you can still change your BG3 class if you want.

If you use Andúril, you’ll see that the potential damage rolls increase with your levels, alongside some bonus attacks and abilities too. Meanwhile, the One Ring gives you a stealth and sleight of hand bonus – and, yes, it does unlock a “permanent Greater Invisibility” spell as well.

You can find both items in the tutorial chest in Baldur’s Gate 3, or from any vendor in all three acts of the game after downloading the mod itself.

You’ll want the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells to go with your OP Lord of the Rings build, and a Baldur’s Gate 3 leveling guide if this spurs you to dive into the game for the first time.