You need to turn on this hidden Baldur’s Gate 3 feature right now

Baldur’s Gate 3 is here, and the incredibly intricate and deep Larian RPG game can be difficult to parse at the best of times, so it’s vital to be prepared. While our Baldur’s Gate 3 review is certainly worth a read, you’ll also want to be caught up on Baldur’s Gate 3 reactions too, as the feature is a little hidden, but an absolute game changer if you enable it properly.

There’s a lot going on in Larian’s newest RPG no matter which Baldur’s Gate 3 class you pick, so it can be pretty difficult to get your head around all of the game’s mechanics and features, even after plenty of hours with the game. If, like me, you’re new to D&D, you’ll want to ensure that all of your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions have this mechanic enabled as it’ll help you make the best decisions across sticky situations.

This is where the reactions feature comes into play. You might have noticed that some of your characters sometimes have the ability to react to enemy actions, be that with a specific spell or ability they’ve learned. As you only get one per round, leaving some of them to be automatic instead of letting you choose how to use them best might end up turning a fight against you, so you’ll want to have manual control over them.

Simply press Tab to open the party menu, go to the Spellbook screen, and each character in your party will have a different set of reactions. As you can see above, everyone has an opportunity attack, and enabling it will let you choose a better option in a fight if you know it’s going to present itself that round.

If you also look at Astarion’s abilities, he can sneak attack as a Rogue, so you’ll want to check out what each of your companions can do, so you know when best to seize their opportunities instead of letting the game do it for you. With many Baldur’s Gate 3 quests to get through, you’ll want to be best prepared.

This is one of the many features that can help you win fights and get closer to the Baldur’s Gate 3 max level even faster, so keep an eye out for opportunities to react. As someone who’s still trying to get to grips with exactly how the fifth edition of D&D works and what that means for BG3, having as many opportunities as possible to gain more control and understanding is a win, as is save scumming (I’m not sorry, just do it).

If you’re deep in the new D&D world from Larian and need even more help, we’ve got all you need to know about each Baldur’s Gate 3 ending, alongside what we know so far about Baldur’s Gate 3 console commands as well.