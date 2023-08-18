Baldur’s Gate 3 is unparalleled as an RPG game, at least to me. From the amount of player choice Larian Studios gives us to the banger soundtrack, there is nothing I would change about Baldur’s Gate 3. Yes, that includes its in-depth romance and sexy time system. Apparently, I’m not the only one, as players have been competing to hold a record in the brand-new sex% speedrun category. That’s right, you can zoom your way into bed with one of your companions in the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired game.

As you’ll find if you read our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, the new DnD game offers no shortage of content to play through. This includes spicier content if you know what I mean. Whether you want to go to town with the stunning yet snide Astarion or the excitable Karlach is up to you, but the choice is always there. Players have found a way to make sex in-game even spicier by speeding toward it, competing to see who can engage in some X-rated fun first.

The previous Baldur’s Gate 3 sex speedrun record time was just under eight minutes, and was held by a content creator known as ‘Mae.’ You’ll be delighted to learn that Mae has just overtaken that record, now holding the number one spot after doing so already once before in the official sex% speedrun category for Larian Studios’ RPG. So, how long does it take to score with one of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions now?

For Mae, it took precisely four minutes and 12 seconds. Just like the first record held by the player, this new one involves the ever-aggressive Lae’zel. Following behind Mae in second place is a run coming in under eight minutes, which means that nobody else has yet come close to beating the new sex% record on Speedrun for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Maybe I should take a shot at the category, but considering my personal taste for Astarion (on every single playthrough I’ve done thus far), I doubt I’ll ever get close to any record at all as he’s a tough nut to crack. For now, I’ll just waste away in the Baldur’s Gate 3 character creation just like half of all players have thus far. I won’t ever understand how people choose a Baldur’s Gate 3 class quickly, anyway, with all of the choices.

