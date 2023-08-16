Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best RPG game of 2023 right now, and it’s also my personal favorite overall. It’s hard to pinpoint what makes it so good, but it probably has a lot to do with its immersive quests, Dungeons & Dragons-like gameplay, and relationship system. I love being able to get close to my favorite companion, especially with such well-written dialogue. Other players prefer a less romantic approach, though, and more of an X-rated one. If that’s you, then you may just be cut out for the new Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrun category.

If you’ve read our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, then you know that Larian Studios has all sorts of spicy content for you in-game. No matter what Baldur’s Gate 3 class you pick, you can look forward to horny cutscenes. What better way is there to make sex scenes even more intense than to speedrun your way to one? Players are now competing for ‘sex%’ speedrun times, determined by how quickly your character gets lucky (if you catch my drift) with a party member.

So, how long does it take to score with one of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions? According to the current world record held by ‘Mae’ under the sex% category on Speedrun, a little less than eight minutes. Mae manages to spend one fun night with Lae’zel at 7:54, a time well ahead of the second-place player’s.

Following behind Mae is ‘MagsIsAwkward,’ a speedrunner with a personal record time of 17 minutes and 42 seconds. Sadly, there are only two official times posted as of now, but considering how Baldur’s Gate 3 is the highest-rated game ever and how horny its fans are (we know because we’re the fans), we’re sure to see even more attempts made at beating the high score for sex%.

I’m going to get back to speedrunning my own way to Astarion‘s heart now, since I’m one of the very happy few who wasn’t rejected by the pale vampire elf, according to Larian Studios’ official stats. Seriously, almost half of all attempts to romance Astarion resulted in rejection. The other half never left the Baldur’s Gate 3 character creation.

If you want to take a shot at the new category, you may also be interested in our overview of Baldur’s Gate 3 quests to aid you if you want to undertake any other speedruns of the game. Alternatively, you can check out our guide on the best Baldur’s Gate 3 companions to get an idea of what your party composition should be while you play.