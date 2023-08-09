Too many of you are still in the Baldur’s Gate 3 tutorial

If you, like me, are determined to perfect your Baldur’s Gate 3 persona, then it turns out you’re not alone. Larian has unveiled a new Baldur’s Gate 3 stat, and it turns out a lot of players are just wiling away the hours creating characters in the RPG game instead of actually, you know, playing it. To be fair, you could just read our Baldur’s Gate 3 review instead.

It looks like too many of you are stuck making your character and choosing your Baldur’s Gate 3 class, according to Larian and Steam achievements.

At launch, some were reporting that they were in the top 0.1% of players for all Steam achievements despite the hundreds of thousands playing the game. Larian says this is now fixed, while revealing an interesting stat about those of you still not past the tutorial.

With so many Baldur’s Gate 3 quests, you’d be forgiven for getting choice paralysis and staring at the character creator screen all day while trying to make the hottest DnD character to ever exist. Now, according to Larian, almost 10% of players haven’t finished the tutorial, somehow.

“Looks like Steam may be inconsistently showing achievement percentages. We are looking into it,” Larian director of publishing Michael Douse tweets. “91.6% finished the tutorial, as opposed to the listed 0.1% of players. Everything is borked, my dudes. Trust no stats.

“You’re still special,” Douse adds. “But Astarion will reject you. So you’ve got that to look forward to.”

Turns out that everyone on the PCGamesN team has completely different values too, from 0.0% to 72.3%, listed for the ‘Descent From Avernus’ Steam achievement, so I’m going to trust Douse on this one and say his value is the key one. Keep in mind this doesn’t count for players on GOG, but let’s say the number is similar, yeah?

Still, this means that around 8.4% of players haven’t gotten through the tutorial, and by extension, many players must still be on the character creator screen. If you’re one of the 8.4% of players, all I can do is implore you to push through because BG3 gets even better the more you play it. Baldur’s Gate 3 is already shaping up to be the highest-rated game of the year, so you’d be doing yourself a favor, honestly.

If you’re having a blast in the Forgotten Realms and wonder what’s next, the sad news is that Larian isn’t currently planning any Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC thanks to complex DnD level caps, but the good news is that Baldur’s Gate 3 is a very, very long game.

I’ve been fighting the urge to go back in and make a Drow Bard, not for any other particular reason than I think it would be a cool build, but I think I’ll stick with my Dragonborn Druid for now.

We’ve got your back in BG3 – trust me when I say you’ll need a helping hand – with the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds across every class and race, and we’ve also broken down the best Baldur’s Gate 3 companions as well.