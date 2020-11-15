Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War rebalance coming in Season 1 “if not sooner”

Post-launch balancing in a multiplayer game is always a bit tricky, and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War players have been making their early criticisms known. Developer Treyarch has responded, saying that Season 1 will have a full round of tweaks.

Since Cold War’s launch this week, social media’s been flooded with players discussing the FPS game, and a recurring subject is how well certain weapons are doing on the battlefield. As of now, the general consensus is that the MP5 submachine gun is over-powered, and needs nerfing. Michael ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, former Call of Duty pro and founder and CEO of esports organisation 100 Thieves, said Cold War’s MP5 could be the “most over-powered SMG in Call of Duty history“, streamer Tomographic simply tweeting “MP5 > Everything in Cold War“.

According to players on Reddit, progression is playing a role, upgrades requiring a longer investment than common to the series. Treyarch’s noting all feedback, and says we can expect changes soon. “There WILL be Weapon, Scorestreak, and more balance changes coming in with Season 1, if not sooner,” Tony Flame, lead designer at Treyarch, says in a tweet. “Already seeing some interesting trends in the analytics, but it’s too soon for conclusions. If you’re giving feedback, know that we see it and are taking it into consideration.”

Season 1 is due to start on December 10, so this is only a few weeks away at the latest. Now veterans at developing Call of Duty games, Treyarch is keenly aware not everyone’s going to be happy no matter how the guns are balanced and updated. On launch day, design director David Vonderhaar responded to a criticism of the snipers, saying he’s not “remotely worried”, assuring everyone the design team is “wired, trained, and has more experience than anyone in the business. They will do the right thing.”

