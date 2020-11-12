Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War is bringing back Dark Ops challenges

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will include the hidden Dark Ops challenges, a series staple from the Black Ops games. Dark Ops are challenges that are only revealed once you’ve begun unlocking them, and they’re present in every game mode in Cold War.

Charlie Intel has posted screenshots from the Cold War menu screens that clearly show the Dark Ops category in the challenges section. Trouble is, all of the Dark Ops challenges are marked ‘classified’ for now – nobody knows how to unlock them yet. In past Black Ops titles, players who complete Dark Ops have been rewarded with calling cards usable in multiplayer and zombies modes. Each mode – multiplayer, campaign, and zombies – has its own set of Dark Ops, so there’s plenty to discover once the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War release date arrives tomorrow.

Charlie Intel does already have the info on one of the Dark Ops challenges, in fact: you can complete the Nuked Out challenge by earning a ‘nuclear’ medal in free-for-all mode without using a scorestreak.

In all, there are 13 Dark Ops challenges for multiplayer, six for the campaign, and another 13 for zombies – a total of 32 Dark Ops to complete.

Dark Ops Challenges return in Black Ops Cold War….and there's Dark Ops Challenges for ALL modes. Campaign, MP, & Zombies. https://t.co/HlbkhW5IyP pic.twitter.com/DtmOyxZ6Fp — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 12, 2020

