Call of Duty: Cold War’s file size can run up to 250GB on PC

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will take up 250GB worth of your PC’s memory if you’re gunning for the highest recommended setting. Meeting the publisher’s Ultra RTX specs is, essentially, what you’d want to be doing if you want to play the game with high FPS while in 4K resolution with ray tracing. I, er, won’t be doing that.

Thankfully, the average file size for COD: Cold War sits at around 175GB at launch for the minimum, recommended, recommended with ray tracing, and competitive PC specifications. The publisher also clarifies that multiplayer takes up 50GB. If you want the full lowdown, you can check out our article about the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War PC system requirements.

If that all sounds too demanding on your hard drive or SSD, the good news is that you’ll have more control over it than you did with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone on PC. While the war game got the option to uninstall certain modes recently, you’ll be able to tweak COD: Cold War’s install size at launch.

We spoke to Beenox’s UI/UX director Marc Alexandre Milot, whose studio is wrangling the PC port. He confirms the feature will be there, calling it “very important”, and, yes, we reckon it is, too.

