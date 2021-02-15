Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 2 everything we know

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 is releasing soon, though there hasn’t been any official announcement on what to expect from the latest season. The introduction of Season 1 last December was Warzone’s biggest update so far, introducing every Cold War weapon to the game. Warzone players won’t forget how powerful the DMR 14 was, alongside the dual Diamatti pistols, and Type 63 – before their inevitable nerfs.

The main complaint from players about Cold War’s multiplayer was that the game launched with just eight maps. Season 1 added four maps to the game mode, and it looks like Season 2 is going to continue this with at least three additional maps. There are also strong hints from the latest Firebase Z ending suggesting a new Zombies map is coming soon.

No matter which game mode you primarily play, Season 2 looks like it’s going to have plenty in store across Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies. Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2, including the release date, what weapons might be added, and which maps you can expect to play on.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE

We expect Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 2 to start on February 24. Warzone Season 1 is set to conclude on February 24, and there hasn’t been any delay from Activision to suggest this season will go on any longer. Season 1 was delayed last year by one week, but that update was considerably bigger than this one appears to be.

CALL OF DUTY WARZONE SEASON 2 NEW MAP

The Call of Duty community is expecting big things to celebrate Warzone’s first anniversary on March 10. There’s been talk of a new map for quite some time now, and it looks like we are finally starting to piece together what might happen to Verdansk. Warzone players have discovered numerous trial machines from the Zombies mode. These machines don’t do anything at the moment, but they may point to zombies invading Verdansk soon.

Zombies did feature in Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode, and there has been an effort from the devs to tie together the storylines of the campaign, zombies, and Warzone. One idea being kicked around is that zombies flood Verdansk, forcing the person who controls the nuke in Bunker 11 to destroy the entire island. It’s unlikely Verdansk will be completely removed from the game, but it may be temporarily unavailable if a new map is introduced during Season 2.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR AND WARZONE SEASON 2 WEAPONS

The five weapons rumoured to join both Cold War and Warzone are: E-Tool (a shovel), Machete, NTW-20, AI-LC10, and the Sykov. The E-Tool and Machete are standard melee weapons, definitely the least exciting of the bunch. Next up is the NTW-20, an anti-material sniper rifle designed to take down large vehicles like tanks and helicopters. The AI-LC10 is a new SMG that has never featured in a Call of Duty game before – unlike the best Warzone guns, it doesn’t appear to be based on a real SMG.

Finally, we have the Sykov pistol which is currently available in Warzone’s Plunder mode as a blueprint. The pistol cannot be used outside of Modern Warfare’s survival mode, but so far it’s looking like a dangerous secondary weapon. The Sykov is likely to see some changes before making its way to the battle royale game, though it does look awfully promising right now.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR SEASON 2 SCORESTREAKS

There are two scorestreaks that could launch sometime in Season 2. The first is the flamethrower which was teased by Treyarch in a recent blog post. The blog post showed an image of an operator using a flamethrower – this is quite a big deal considering this scorestreak technically isn’t in the game right now.

The second scorestreak is the K-9 unit, a former killstreak reward in the previous Call of Duty games. WarzoneNewz revealed this scorestreak has been in the game files for a while now. Given that both of these scorestreaks have existed in other Black Ops games, it’s likely both will make their way to Cold War before the game ends.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR SEASON 2 MULTIPLAYER MAPS

According to the Call of Duty leaker WarzoneNewz, there are three multiplayer maps arriving in Season 2: Apocalypse, Echelon, and Dune. We’ve known about the existence of Apocalypse for some time now as data miners leaked this map prior to Season 1’s launch. Apocalypse takes place in a village located deep within a jungle, whereas Echelon is said to be an ‘80s remake of the Black Ops 2 map, Vertigo. The only map that hasn’t been leaked by data miners is Dune, so you’ll have to guess what this map entails.

Don’t expect all three maps to drop at the same time as they will most likely be released throughout Season 2. It’s important to note that these data mined leaks may not be accurate, as Apocalypse was rumoured to launch during Season 1 but was held back. There’s always a chance one of these maps may not be ready, or that the data mined maps were not intended to be released right away.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR ZOMBIES SEASON 2 MAP

As we mentioned earlier, the Firebase Z ending (spoilers ahead for the Zombies DLC) sees the return of Samantha Maxis from the Dark Aether. After taking down the final boss, Samantha briefly chats to Ravenov about his upcoming plans now that he has split from the core group. Ravenov mentions there’s an operation underway in the Ural Mountains that he needs to help with – this is most likely the location of the next Zombies map.

And that’s all we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2. Unless the new season is unexpectedly delayed, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what’s heading to Cold War. Some of the big changes rumoured to take place on Verdansk may have to do with the secret bunkers – definitely check out our Warzone bunker codes guide to find out where each of these hidden vaults are.