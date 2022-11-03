If you’re curious about the best Modern Warfare 2 HCR 56 loadout, we’ve got you covered. The HCR 56’s recoil control is, to put it bluntly, not so much control as it is spray-and-pray, and the best HCR 56 loadout in MW2 is all about managing that spread. It handles like an assault rifle, so if you’re partial to the best Modern Warfare 2 assault rifles, this could serve as a great opportunity to dip your toe into a different weapon pool in the FPS game.

Before we get into our best HCR 56 loadout for MW2, be aware that you must be level 41 before you can unlock it for your favourite Modern Warfare 2 modes. If you’re still a few levels short, we recommend checking out our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2. All that effort is absolutely worth it, as our list of the best Modern Warfare 2 LMGs will attest. Without further ado, here is the best Modern Warfare 2 HCR 56 loadout for your perusal.

Best HCR 56 loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 HCR 56 loadout is:

Barrel: 18” Bruen Guerilla

18” Bruen Guerilla Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40

The 18” Buren Guerilla is all about recoil control, which is what you want to better manage the HCR 56’s formidable kickback. It includes both standard and hip recoil, as well as a welcome bonus to aim down sight speed. Conversely, equipping it applies a debuff to your damage range, hip fire accuracy, and movement speed, making mid-range combat the HCR 56’s sweet spot. For better visibility at range, we’ve opted for the Cronen Mini Pro, which does hamper your ADS speed, but grants precision sight picture.

The VLK LZR 7MW is our laser of choice for its bonuses to your aim down sight and sprint to fire speed, so you can be sure to get the first shot in while skirmishing across the various Modern Warfare 2 maps. It also includes an increase to your aiming stability. In fact, the only con to this laser is that it’s visible to all players while aiming down sights, but given that the HCR 56 performs at its best in mid-range, enemies are likely already aware of your position – and if they aren’t, the HCR 56’s exceptional fire rate means you can likely drop them before they can react.

As for your underbarrel, the FTAC Ripper 56 is an excellent fit for the HCR 56 due to its recoil stabilisation and aiming idle stability, along with hip fire accuracy if you’re ever trapped in close quarters. Unfortunately, you pay the price with a knock to your ADS and walking speed. That said, our Modern Warfare 2 HCR 56 loadout favours sprinting over walking.

Finally, we’ve opted for the SAKIN Tread-40, which outpaces other muzzles like the Komodo Heavy by offering both vertical and horizontal recoil control. Of course, equipping this attachment nerfs your aiming stability and aim down sight speed, but this is remedied by the other bonuses provided by this loadout.

That’s a wrap on our best Modern Warfare 2 HCR 56 loadout. If you’re partial to experimenting with your weapon roster, check out all the best guns in Modern Warfare 2, as well as our complete list of perks to pair with them. Superior firepower can net you better killstreaks and even a nuke, so whatever weapon you choose, be sure to fully familiarise yourself with the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system to keep them performing at their best.