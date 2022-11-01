The best Minibak loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Trying to assemble the best Minibak loadout for Modern Warfare 2? Whether you know it as the Bizon, PP19 Bizon, or Bullfrog, this SMG is a bona fide classic, and one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns if you equip the right attachments to it.

Of course, with the new MW2 Gunsmith system, actually unlocking the Minibak isn’t all that simple. If you’re stuck on that step then open up the Kastov 762 in the Gunsmith, then hit the V key to look at the weapon platform – you’ll see the Minibak at the very bottom, so you’ll need to grind through all the weapons before it to add it to your collection in the FPS game.

SMGs in multiplayer games tend to have pretty standard mag capacities, and the Minibak’s best feature is that its standard magazine is a 64-round drum. Therefore, our loadout focuses on the gun’s handling and hip-fire performance so you can gallop through gunfights without breaking a sweat.

Best Minibak loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best Minibak Modern Warfare 2 loadout is:

Laser: Stovl DR Laser Box

Stovl DR Laser Box Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel

BAK-9 279mm Barrel Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Muzzle: Xten RR-40

The laser box enhances the Minibak’s already great hip-fire accuracy so you can slide in and rack up kills without even having to aim down sights. The Otrezat Stock helps with sprint speed but also improves the aim walking speed, which is a very strong trait for the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. The suppressor and barrel combo extends the Minibak’s effective range substantially – and the barrel also buffs the hip-fire accuracy even further. The rear grip lends the Minibak a tiny bit more mobility, with buffs to the sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed.

If you’re happy to forego range and accuracy for an unstoppable CQC build, then swap in the Schlager PEQ Box IV laser and the VLK Stockless stock – it’s almost impossible to hit a target at mid-range, but you’ll never know speed like it up close.

So there’s the best Minibak loadout for Modern Warfare 2. We’ve got more SMG setups, so check out our best MP5 loadout, best Vel 46 loadout, and best FSS Hurricane loadout for more kit lists like this one.