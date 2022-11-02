For the best Modern Warfare 2 PDSW 528 loadout, there’s a wide selection of attachments to improve the accuracy of the rapid-firing SMG, making more of those fast-flying bullets count. The classic P90 SMG is known as the PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare 2, so don’t overlook the bullpup submachine gun while you’re looking for your next favourite weapon in the FPS game.

Even when you think you have found your new battle companion, you need to make sure it’s set up correctly, with the new Gunsmith system changing the way some attachments are unlocked in the multiplayer game. On base stats alone, you might think the PDSW 528 doesn’t stack up against some of the other Modern Warfare 2 SMGs, but add the following attachments and your opponents won’t be able to get out of the way fast enough.

Best Modern Warfare 2 PDSW 528 attachments

The best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is:

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Barrel: FTAC Defense 14.5”

FTAC Defense 14.5” Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rail: Integrated Reflex Rail

Integrated Reflex Rail Laser: Stovl Tac Laser

The PDSW 528 is a strong bullpup SMG with a fast fire rate, but you cannot add a mag to this style of SMG, with the attachment being replaced by a rail option instead. Thankfully it comes with 50 rounds by default, which should be enough to take down a minimum of two enemies in one clip. We’ve picked attachments that aim to improve the PDSW’s handling and accuracy, as well as recoil control.

With this in mind, we’ve started with the AVR-T90 Comp muzzle, which greatly increases horizontal and vertical recoil control, with little in the way of compromise. This muzzle takes a while to unlock in the Gunsmith though, requiring level four with the Vaznev-9K which is quite far into the Kastovia platform. In the meantime, the FTAC Castle Comp is a fine alternative, available fairly early in the M4 weapon platform upon raising the Icarus 556 to level ten.

The FTAC Defense 14.5” barrel improves damage, range, and accuracy, with only a slight hit to handling. Then you can add the FTAC Ripper underbarrel to take those accuracy upgrades even further. Add the Stovl Tac Laser to slightly aid hip fire accuracy and recoil control. Don’t add an optic to this weapon, instead we’re going to finish this loadout with the Integrated Reflex rail which blocks optics, but comes with its own built in.

With this optimised build, we’ve transformed the fast PDSW 528 into an incredibly accurate machine. Now that this loadout is ready to go, you can take a look at some of the other best Modern Warfare 2 guns to decide which you’d like to add as your second weapon. And don’t forget the right perks, even making that weapon a second primary with the popular Overkill perk.