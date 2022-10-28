You need to know how to get gold in Modern Warfare 2 if you want to start working your way to all of the mastery camos in the FPS game. A lot of things work slightly differently in the latest Call of Duty title, including camo challenges, which is leading plenty of players to be confused on how to actually get gold guns.

Once upon a time, gold was the ultimate goal and if you could flaunt a gold weapon or two, you were the envy of all your friends. In Modern Warfare 2 however, gold is just the first of four high level camos, and it’s actually considerably easier to achieve than before. Here’s what you need to know about how to get gold in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 gold camo details

To get gold in Modern Warfare 2, you must complete the four base camo challenges for your weapon of choice. However, these challenges aren’t visible until you level up that specific weapon.

To find the four base camo challenges, go into your loadout and ensure the correct weapon is selected. From there, head to the gunsmith, then choose ‘customise’ instead of ‘build weapon’. Select the camo option and on the left-hand side of the screen, you’ll see the ‘weapon mastery’ box. The four camos on the left of this box are the base camos for that specific weapon, while the four completionist camos are the aforementioned mastery ones: gold, platinum, polyatomic, and orion.

Those base camo challenges tell you what level you need to reach with the gun to unlock them, and when you reach that point, you’ll need to complete each of the challenges. For your best M4 loadout for example, one challenge is to get 50 kills while aiming down the sights.

So just to reiterate, once you complete these four weapon mastery challenges and unlock those camos, you’ll unlock gold and can start making your way towards the others. Now you know how to get gold, why not read our best Modern Warfare 2 guns guide to find your next favourite and a prime candidate for the gold camo?