Modern Warfare 2 beta tops Steam charts despite not being out yet

The Modern Warfare 2 beta has been topping the Steam charts, even though the next Call of Duty game doesn’t actually come out until next month. This is despite there being plenty of beta cheats in the FPS game, and feedback from players about there being a beta preload issue as well.

With the Modern Warfare 2 beta available on all platforms and publicly, the game has become increasingly popular ahead of its full release on October 28. In fact, it’s very quickly risen the Steam charts on PC and shows signs of a colossal launch for the Call of Duty game.

Concurrent Steam players for the Modern Warfare 2 beta are hovering around 125,000, putting the multiplayer game just below the likes of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Lost Ark. Of course Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is still king in the jungle, with around 750,000 concurrent Steam players.

Modern Warfare 2 is also hovering around the top sellers list on Steam as well, at one point it was number one, but it’s now sitting at number two under Cyberpunk 2077. That seems to be in-part due to a multimedia strategy and slow trickle of updates and fixes for the game, as the Cyberpunk 2077 player count recently soared past CD Projekt Red’s peak for its fantasy game, The Witcher 3. You can also find all the Modern Warfare 2 Steam stats here.

The Call of Duty game is currently dividing fans, as developer Infinity Ward made it clear that the beta minimap won’t be changing to include a red dot from regular gameplay, and the studio also had the slide cancel nerfed in the multiplayer beta too.

If you want some help as we come towards the end of the Modern Warfare 2 beta don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We have a list of the best guns in the Modern Warfare 2 beta, alongside the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 as well.