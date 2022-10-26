Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 “not doing commentary on current events”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which CoD fans hope, no doubt, will prove one of 2022’s best FPS games, is apparently “not doing commentary on current events” during its campaign mode, according to developer Infinity Ward, which will launch the latest Activision shooter October 28 ahead of Warzone 2.

At an interview attended by PCGamesN, Call of Duty narrative director Brian Bloom explained the “ethos” behind the latest CoD, which, as noted in our Modern Warfare 2 review, features a stacked mission list ranging from the Middle East to the Mexican border.

“It’s an entertainment adventure,” explains Bloom. “And as far as real people and real places doing real things, you know, these are not based on actual events. We’re not doing any commentary on current events. We’re inspired by events. We want you to feel like when you play the game, it’s happening in the world that you live in, and our heroes are here to do things that put the world back the way it was, in the way we left it, to restore it. And that’s part of the kind of ethos on the Modern Warfare side of the house.”

One of Call of Duty’s most notorious moments is referenced in the latest Modern Warfare 2 campaign ending. Featuring private military companies, bombing missions over populated civilian areas, and the assassination of a high-profile Iranian general, this year’s CoD offers a range of debatable subject matter, in a single-player experience we expect to see further developed as Infinity Ward releases more content. Take a look at our guide to the Modern Warfare 2 raids explained and the Modern Warfare 2 spec-ops mode to learn more.

