Is Modern Warfare 2 crossplay or cross-platform?

Looking for information on Modern Warfare 2 crossplay? Infinity Ward’s multiplayer game is set to be one of the biggest launches this year, and you’re likely already assembling a team ahead of the Modern Warfare 2 release date. But what if your buddies have gone over to the dark side and are planning to play it on console?

Thankfully, we can confirm that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 supports crossplay and cross-platform progression. This won’t come as much of a shock to Call of Duty veterans, who will recall that recent Call of Duty titles also include crossplay support. That said, here’s the lowdown on how cross-platform progression works in Modern Warfare 2, and how to enable and disable crossplay.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crossplay and cross-platform progression

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crossplay is available across all supported platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC via Steam and Battle.net.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 also includes cross-gen editions for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, so be sure to pick up this version of the game if you’re planning to play across multiple console generations.

How to disable crossplay

The Modern Warfare 2 beta had crossplay active by default, and pitted players on controller against those on mouse and keyboard. While we can’t entirely rule out Infinity Ward implementing input-based matchmaking for the full release of Modern Warfare 2, it’s certainly unlikely, so if you don’t fancy going toe to toe with someone using a different input device, we recommend disabling crossplay to minimise the number of users you’ll encounter with a different input.

To disable crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, click on the cog wheel on the FPS game’s menu in the upper right, and access the ‘Account and Network’ settings. The option to toggle crossplay on and off is at the top of the list. You also have the option to enable or disable crossplay communication – which permits text and voice chat from other platforms – directly below it.

Cross-platform progression in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 also supports cross-platform progression. Regardless of which platform you’re playing it on, Modern Warfare 2 requires you to log in to your Activision account in order to play. Your progress is tied to your Activision account, so all Modern Warfare 2 guns, experience, equipment, and battle pass rewards apply to any platform you choose.

That’s all we’ve got for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crossplay and cross-platform progression. Take a look at the Modern Warfare 2 maps and Modern Warfare 2 game modes to hit the ground running with your pals. It’s also worth getting to grips with the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system, so you can soup up your weapons and obtain Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks faster than ever before.